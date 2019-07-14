First Data Corporation (FDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX)

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) and Spherix Incorporated (NASDAQ:SPEX) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data Corporation 25 3.03 N/A 1.12 22.78 Spherix Incorporated 3 192.83 N/A 0.21 15.88

In table 1 we can see First Data Corporation and Spherix Incorporated’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Spherix Incorporated has lower revenue and earnings than First Data Corporation. Business that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First Data Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us First Data Corporation and Spherix Incorporated’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data Corporation 0.00% 26.5% 2.4% Spherix Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for First Data Corporation and Spherix Incorporated are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Spherix Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

First Data Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -7.21% and an $26 consensus price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.6% of First Data Corporation shares and 2.96% of Spherix Incorporated shares. 2.5% are First Data Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, Spherix Incorporated has 1.44% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Data Corporation 0.08% -0.39% 1.72% 36.41% 29.47% 50.44% Spherix Incorporated -2.52% -13.76% -0.46% -13.22% -26.79% 21.94%

For the past year First Data Corporation has stronger performance than Spherix Incorporated

Summary

First Data Corporation beats Spherix Incorporated on 11 of the 11 factors.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Spherix Incorporated, an intellectual property company, owns, develops, acquires, and monetizes patented and unpatented intellectual properties. The company owns approximately 290 patents and patent applications. Its patent portfolio includes the U.S. and foreign patents and pending patent applications in the wireless communications and telecommunication sectors, including data, optical and voice technology, antenna technology, Wi-Fi, base station functionality, and cellular. Spherix Incorporated was founded in 1967 and is based in New York, New York.