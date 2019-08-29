First Data Corporation (FDC)’s Financial Results Comparing With LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD)

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) and LSC Communications Inc. (NYSE:LKSD) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37 LSC Communications Inc. 5 0.01 N/A -4.09 0.00

Table 1 highlights First Data Corporation and LSC Communications Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides First Data Corporation and LSC Communications Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2% LSC Communications Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -7.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of First Data Corporation are 1 and 1. Competitively, LSC Communications Inc. has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. LSC Communications Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than First Data Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for First Data Corporation and LSC Communications Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 LSC Communications Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

First Data Corporation has a -17.96% downside potential and a consensus target price of $26.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Data Corporation and LSC Communications Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 85.2%. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of First Data Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, LSC Communications Inc. has 2.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4% LSC Communications Inc. -45.05% -73.12% -84.59% -87.45% -93.21% -85.71%

For the past year First Data Corporation has 87.4% stronger performance while LSC Communications Inc. has -85.71% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors First Data Corporation beats LSC Communications Inc.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

LSC Communications, Inc. provides various traditional and digital print services, print-related services, and office products. It operates through two segments, Print and Office Products. The Print segment produces catalogs, magazines, retail inserts, books, and directories. It also provides various print-related services, including mail-list management and sortation, e-book formatting, and distribution. This segment provides its services to retailers, including catalogers and merchandisers; and publishers of magazines, books, and directories, as well as online retailers in the United States, Europe, and Mexico. The Office Products segment manufactures and sells filing products, including presentation and storage materials; note-taking products, such as legal pads, journals, index cards, spiral notebooks, composition books, and notebook filler paper; binder products comprising various binders and binder accessories under the Cardinal, Oxford, and other brands, as well as under private label brands for third parties; forms consisting of business forms, tax forms, message and memo pads, financial forms, and recordkeeping materials; and envelopes under the Ampad brand names, as well as under its private label. This segment primarily offers its products to office superstores, office supply wholesalers, independent contract stationers, mass merchandisers and retailers, and e-commerce resellers in the United States and Canada. LSC Communications, Inc. also provides warehousing, fulfillment, and supply chain management services, as well as e-services. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.