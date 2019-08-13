First Data Corporation (FDC) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited) Comparing side by side

As Business Services businesses, First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) and WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:Holdings Limited), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data Corporation 26 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37 WNS (Holdings) Limited 56 3.80 N/A 2.12 29.77

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for First Data Corporation and WNS (Holdings) Limited. WNS (Holdings) Limited appears to has higher revenue and earnings than First Data Corporation. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. First Data Corporation’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Data Corporation and WNS (Holdings) Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2% WNS (Holdings) Limited 0.00% 21.6% 13.9%

Volatility and Risk

First Data Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 93.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.93 beta. WNS (Holdings) Limited’s 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.08 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for First Data Corporation and WNS (Holdings) Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 WNS (Holdings) Limited 0 0 0 0.00

First Data Corporation’s average target price is $26, while its potential downside is -17.96%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92% of First Data Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.1% of WNS (Holdings) Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 2.4% of First Data Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.05% of WNS (Holdings) Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4% WNS (Holdings) Limited -0.9% 6.85% 10.25% 29.11% 29.56% 52.74%

For the past year First Data Corporation has stronger performance than WNS (Holdings) Limited

Summary

WNS (Holdings) Limited beats First Data Corporation on 9 of the 11 factors.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in the insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunications; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries. It also provides a range of services in the areas of customer interaction, finance and accounting, research and analytics, technology, legal, and human resources outsourcing services across various industries. In addition, the company offers transformation services designed to help its clients to modify their business processes to enhance productivity, and manage changes in the business environment and leverage business knowledge to increase market competitiveness. Further, it provides claims handling and repair management services for automobile repairs through a network of third party repair centers; and a suite of accident management services, such as credit hire and credit repair. WNS (Holdings) Limited was founded in 1996 and is based in Mumbai, India.