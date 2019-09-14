First Data Corporation (FDC) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) Comparing side by side

We are comparing First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) and TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data Corporation 27 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37 TriNet Group Inc. 65 1.24 N/A 2.79 26.41

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Data Corporation and TriNet Group Inc. TriNet Group Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to First Data Corporation. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. First Data Corporation’s currently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than TriNet Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Data Corporation and TriNet Group Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2% TriNet Group Inc. 0.00% 48.2% 8.2%

Volatility and Risk

First Data Corporation is 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.93 beta. TriNet Group Inc. has a 1.88 beta and it is 88.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

First Data Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor TriNet Group Inc. are 1.2 and 1.2 respectively. TriNet Group Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to First Data Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

First Data Corporation and TriNet Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 TriNet Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -17.96% for First Data Corporation with average target price of $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

First Data Corporation and TriNet Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 89.2%. 2.4% are First Data Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.7% of TriNet Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4% TriNet Group Inc. 1.6% 7.12% 15.41% 61.41% 29.61% 75.3%

For the past year First Data Corporation was more bullish than TriNet Group Inc.

Summary

TriNet Group Inc. beats First Data Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

TriNet Group, Inc. provides human resources solutions for small and midsize businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; local, state, and federal employment and benefit laws; and other services. It serves clients in various industries, including technology, life sciences, not-for-profit, professional services, financial services, property management, retail, manufacturing, and hospitality. The company markets its solutions through its sales representatives. TriNet Group, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in San Leandro, California.