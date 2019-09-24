First Data Corporation (FDC) and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Comparison side by side

We are comparing First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) and SPAR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Business Services companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data Corporation 27 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37 SPAR Group Inc. 1 0.09 N/A -0.05 0.00

In table 1 we can see First Data Corporation and SPAR Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Data Corporation and SPAR Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2% SPAR Group Inc. 0.00% -6.2% -1.5%

Volatility & Risk

First Data Corporation has a 1.93 beta, while its volatility is 93.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SPAR Group Inc. is 42.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.58 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of First Data Corporation is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival SPAR Group Inc. is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. SPAR Group Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than First Data Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

First Data Corporation and SPAR Group Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 SPAR Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of First Data Corporation is $26, with potential downside of -17.96%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92% of First Data Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 6.1% of SPAR Group Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 2.4% of First Data Corporation shares. Competitively, 57.4% are SPAR Group Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4% SPAR Group Inc. 1.65% 7.63% 5.55% 26.58% -42.18% 36.55%

For the past year First Data Corporation has stronger performance than SPAR Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors First Data Corporation beats SPAR Group Inc.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

SPAR Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The companyÂ’s syndicated services include product reordering and replenishment; ensuring its products for distribution; adding new products; implementing store planogram schematics; setting product category shelves; ensuring that product shelf tags are in place; checking for salability of the clientsÂ’ products; placing new product and promotional items in prominent positions; and kiosk replenishment and maintenance services for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors. Its dedicated services consist of syndicated services, as well as new store set-up, store remodel, and fixture installation services for a specific retailer or manufacturer. In addition, the companyÂ’s project services comprise specific in-store services initiated by retailers and manufacturers, such as new store openings, new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, focused product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstration and sampling, as well as performs kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new store sets and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementation, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements. Further, it assembles furniture, grills, and various other products in stores, homes, and offices; and offers in-store event staffing, retail compliance and price audit, mystery shopping, and data collection services. The company serves mass merchandisers; drug, grocery, office supply, dollar, toy or specialty, and home improvement stores; and other retail outlets, including discount and electronic stores, in-home and in-office, etc. SPAR Group, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.