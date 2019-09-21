First Data Corporation (FDC) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) Comparison side by side

Since First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD) are part of the Business Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data Corporation 27 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 3 0.03 N/A -0.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of First Data Corporation and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company (NYSE:RRD)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0.00% 4% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

First Data Corporation’s current beta is 1.93 and it happens to be 93.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has a 1.77 beta and it is 77.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of First Data Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company can pay off short and long-term obligations better than First Data Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

First Data Corporation and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 0 0 0 0.00

First Data Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -17.96% and an $26 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both First Data Corporation and R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company are owned by institutional investors at 92% and 94.9% respectively. 2.4% are First Data Corporation’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 3.6% of R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4% R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company 7.45% -1.94% -52.02% -60.7% -64.69% -48.99%

For the past year First Data Corporation has 87.4% stronger performance while R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company has -48.99% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors First Data Corporation beats R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company enables organizations to communicate by creating, managing, delivering, and optimizing their multichannel marketing and business communications. It operates through Variable Print, Strategic Services, and International segments. The companyÂ’s primary product and service offerings include magazines, catalogs, retail inserts, books, directories, direct mail, packaging, forms, labels, manuals, statement printing, commercial and digital print, logistics services and digital and creative solutions. It also offers outsourcing capabilities, including product configuration, customized kitting, and order fulfillment for technology, medical device, and other companies. The company has operations in Europe, Asia, and North America. R.R. Donnelley & Sons Company was founded in 1864 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.