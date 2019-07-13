First Data Corporation (FDC) and PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Comparing side by side

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) and PFSweb Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) are two firms in the Business Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data Corporation 25 3.03 N/A 1.12 22.78 PFSweb Inc. 5 0.33 N/A 0.05 79.23

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Data Corporation and PFSweb Inc. PFSweb Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than First Data Corporation. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. First Data Corporation is currently more affordable than PFSweb Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Data Corporation and PFSweb Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data Corporation 0.00% 26.5% 2.4% PFSweb Inc. 0.00% 3.5% 0.9%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.19 shows that First Data Corporation is 119.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. PFSweb Inc. has a 0.47 beta and it is 53.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of First Data Corporation. Its rival PFSweb Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.3 and 1.2 respectively. PFSweb Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than First Data Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given First Data Corporation and PFSweb Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 PFSweb Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

First Data Corporation’s downside potential currently stands at -7.21% and an $26 consensus price target. Competitively PFSweb Inc. has a consensus price target of $10, with potential upside of 131.48%. Based on the results given earlier, PFSweb Inc. is looking more favorable than First Data Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 92.6% of First Data Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 59.5% of PFSweb Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 2.5% of First Data Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 2.5% of PFSweb Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Data Corporation 0.08% -0.39% 1.72% 36.41% 29.47% 50.44% PFSweb Inc. -8.04% -15.92% -32.68% -38.96% -59% -19.69%

For the past year First Data Corporation has 50.44% stronger performance while PFSweb Inc. has -19.69% weaker performance.

Summary

First Data Corporation beats on 8 of the 12 factors PFSweb Inc.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

PFSweb, Inc. provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, PFSweb, and Business and Retail Connect. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, omni-channel consulting, and platform evaluation/selection services; and agency services, such as LiveArea, digital strategy, design, user experience, interactive development, SEO and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics. It also provides technology services comprising direct-to-consumer e-commerce, e-commerce development, platform support, quality assurance, and training services. In addition, the company offers order fulfillment services, including distribution facilities and infrastructure, facility operations and management, kitting and assembly, and product management and inspection; customer care services comprising customer service application, customer assistance, quality monitoring, and customer self-help; and financial services consisting of business-to-business and direct-to-consumer financial management services. Further, it provides technology ecosystem services, such as order management interfaces, product content management, technology collaboration, and information management services. The company serves clients in various industries, such as fashion apparel and accessories, fragrance and beauty products, consumer packaged goods, home furnishings and housewares, collectibles, and toys and technology products. PFSweb, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Allen, Texas.