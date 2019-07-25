First Data Corporation (FDC) and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Contrasting side by side

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) and Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) compete against each other in the Business Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data Corporation 25 3.07 N/A 1.12 22.78 Newtek Business Services Corp. 21 7.90 N/A 1.95 11.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of First Data Corporation and Newtek Business Services Corp. Newtek Business Services Corp. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to First Data Corporation. Company that currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more expensive of the two businesses. First Data Corporation’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us First Data Corporation and Newtek Business Services Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data Corporation 0.00% 26.5% 2.4% Newtek Business Services Corp. 0.00% 12.8% 5.8%

Risk and Volatility

A 2.19 beta indicates that First Data Corporation is 119.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Newtek Business Services Corp. has a 1.38 beta which is 38.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for First Data Corporation and Newtek Business Services Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Newtek Business Services Corp. 0 1 1 2.50

First Data Corporation’s downside potential is -8.45% at a $26 average target price. Meanwhile, Newtek Business Services Corp.’s average target price is $20.5, while its potential downside is -5.05%. The results provided earlier shows that Newtek Business Services Corp. appears more favorable than First Data Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

First Data Corporation and Newtek Business Services Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92.6% and 20.3%. Insiders held 2.5% of First Data Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 6.3% of Newtek Business Services Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Data Corporation 0.08% -0.39% 1.72% 36.41% 29.47% 50.44% Newtek Business Services Corp. -1.9% 6.28% 13.18% 7.68% 17.75% 27.06%

For the past year First Data Corporation was more bullish than Newtek Business Services Corp.

Summary

First Data Corporation beats Newtek Business Services Corp. on 7 of the 12 factors.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments. Under debt investments, it focuses on first lien loans, which have terms of 1 to 25 years; second lien loans, which have terms of 5 to 25 years, and unsecured loans, which are provided to meet short-term funding needs and are repaid within 6 to 12 months. It operates through Electronic Payment Processing, Managed Technology Solutions, Small Business Finance, and Capcos segments. The company originates small business administration loans for the purpose of acquiring commercial real estate, machinery, equipment, and inventory, as well as to refinance debt and fund franchises, working capital, and business acquisitions; and offers small business loan servicing and consulting services to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and various other financial institutions, as well as provides management services. Its electronic payment processing services include credit and debit card processing, check approval, ancillary processing equipment and software to merchants, eCommerce, electronic solutions to accept non-cash payments, check conversion, remote deposit capture, ACH processing, and electronic gift and loyalty card programs. The company also provides Website hosting, dedicated server, and cloud hosting services; Web design and development; Internet marketing; data storage and backup and other related services; and ecommerce services, such as payment processing, online shopping cart tools, Website design and Web related services; Accounts Receivable Financing, and The Secure Gateway. In addition, it offers Newtek Advantage, a mobile, real-time operating platform enabling a business to access data on a smartphone, tablet, laptop, or PC for eCommerce, credit/debit transactions, Website statistics, payroll, insurance, and business loans. Further, the company sells personal, commercial, and health/benefits lines of insurance products; and payroll management processing and employee tax filing services. It has strategic alliances with American International Group, CTAA, Navy Federal Credit Union, Credit Union National Association, Pershing, and others to provide agent services to small business clients. The firm seeks to invest in New York and Louisiana area. The firm seeks to invest $0.3 million to $3 million in businesses. It provides small business terms loans ranging from $0.05 million to $10 million. The firm also provides account receivable financing ranging from $0.05 million to $1.5 million. It also provides $0.05 million to $10 million financing to owner occupied real estate businesses whose average net income over the last 2 years must not exceed $2.5 million. Newtek Business Services Corp., formerly known as Newtek Business Services Inc., was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York with additional offices in Garden City, New York; Miami, Florida; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; New Orleans, Louisiana; and New York, New York.