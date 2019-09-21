First Data Corporation (FDC) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) Contrasting side by side

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) and International Money Express Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Business Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data Corporation 27 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37 International Money Express Inc. 13 2.06 N/A -0.13 0.00

In table 1 we can see First Data Corporation and International Money Express Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows First Data Corporation and International Money Express Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2% International Money Express Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

First Data Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor International Money Express Inc. are 1.5 and 1.5 respectively. International Money Express Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to First Data Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

First Data Corporation and International Money Express Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 International Money Express Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

First Data Corporation has an average price target of $26, and a -17.96% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92% of First Data Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 33.1% of International Money Express Inc. are owned by institutional investors. First Data Corporation’s share held by insiders are 2.4%. Insiders Competitively, held 65% of International Money Express Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4% International Money Express Inc. -3.42% -5.53% 14.19% 21.4% 40.79% 15.72%

For the past year First Data Corporation has stronger performance than International Money Express Inc.

Summary

First Data Corporation beats International Money Express Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.