First Data Corporation (FDC) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Contrasting side by side

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) and FleetCor Technologies Inc. (NYSE:FLT) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data Corporation 27 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 270 9.88 N/A 9.15 31.06

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. FleetCor Technologies Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than First Data Corporation. When company has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. First Data Corporation is currently more affordable than FleetCor Technologies Inc., because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has First Data Corporation and FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2% FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0.00% 23.3% 7.1%

Risk & Volatility

First Data Corporation’s 1.93 beta indicates that its volatility is 93.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

First Data Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FleetCor Technologies Inc. are 0.9 and 0.9 respectively. First Data Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for First Data Corporation and FleetCor Technologies Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 FleetCor Technologies Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

First Data Corporation’s consensus target price is $26, while its potential downside is -17.96%. Competitively the consensus target price of FleetCor Technologies Inc. is $295.6, which is potential 2.25% upside. Based on the data given earlier, FleetCor Technologies Inc. is looking more favorable than First Data Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 92% of First Data Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 97.1% of FleetCor Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 2.4% of First Data Corporation’s shares. Comparatively, 1.4% are FleetCor Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4% FleetCor Technologies Inc. -1.45% 0.35% 10.33% 40.25% 31.1% 53.01%

For the past year First Data Corporation has stronger performance than FleetCor Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 10 of the 11 factors FleetCor Technologies Inc. beats First Data Corporation.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

FleetCor Technologies, Inc. provides fuel cards, commercial payment and data solutions, gift card and stored value solutions, and workforce payment products and services primarily in the United States, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It sells a range of customized fleet and lodging payment programs; and offers card products to purchase fuel, lodging, food, toll, transportation, and related products and services at participating locations. The company also offers telematics solution that allows fleet operators to monitor the capacity utilization and movement of vehicles and drivers; vehicle maintenance services; prepaid fuel and food vouchers, and cards; and workforce payment products related to public transportation and toll vouchers. In addition, it provides proprietary equipment that reduces unauthorized and fraudulent transactions to over-the-road trucking fleets, shipping fleets, and other operators of heavily industrialized equipment, including sea-going vessels, mining equipment, agricultural equipment, and locomotives, as well as offers electronic toll, parking payments, and cardless fuel payments product. Further, the company owns and operates proprietary closed-loop networks, such as fleet card, truck stop and fuel merchant, lodging, fueling, fuel and food card, voucher, fuel control, maintenance and repair, toll, and distribution networks through, which it electronically connects to merchants, as well as captures, analyzes, and reports customized information. Additionally, it uses third-party networks to deliver its payment programs and services; and provides a range of services, such as issuing and processing, as well as specialized information services. The company sells its products and services directly to businesses, commercial fleets, retailers, oil companies, leasing companies, petroleum marketers, and government entities. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norcross, Georgia.