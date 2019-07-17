First Data Corporation (FDC) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) Contrasting side by side

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) and Emerald Expositions Events Inc. (NYSE:EEX) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data Corporation 25 3.04 N/A 1.12 22.78 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 13 2.12 N/A -0.52 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for First Data Corporation and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of First Data Corporation and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data Corporation 0.00% 26.5% 2.4% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0.00% -4.8% -2.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of First Data Corporation is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival Emerald Expositions Events Inc. is 0.5 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.5. First Data Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for First Data Corporation and Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Emerald Expositions Events Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of First Data Corporation is $26, with potential downside of -7.44%. On the other hand, Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s potential upside is 36.45% and its consensus target price is $15.16. The data provided earlier shows that Emerald Expositions Events Inc. appears more favorable than First Data Corporation, based on analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 92.6% of First Data Corporation shares and 0% of Emerald Expositions Events Inc. shares. 2.5% are First Data Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.8% are Emerald Expositions Events Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Data Corporation 0.08% -0.39% 1.72% 36.41% 29.47% 50.44% Emerald Expositions Events Inc. -1.39% -3.56% -11.64% 12.14% -36.22% 3.32%

For the past year First Data Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Emerald Expositions Events Inc.

Summary

First Data Corporation beats Emerald Expositions Events Inc. on 9 of the 10 factors.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including gift, home and general merchandise; sports; design and construction; technology; jewelry; and others comprising photography, food, healthcare, industrials, and military. It also operates additional events across various formats, such as B2B conferences, business-to-consumer events, summits, awards, and luxury private sales. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Juan Capistrano, California.