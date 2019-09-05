First Data Corporation (FDC) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) Comparison side by side

First Data Corporation (NYSE:FDC) and Asta Funding Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) compete with each other in the Business Services sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Data Corporation 27 0.00 N/A 1.12 28.37 Asta Funding Inc. 6 2.21 N/A 1.44 5.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of First Data Corporation and Asta Funding Inc. Asta Funding Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Data Corporation. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. First Data Corporation is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Asta Funding Inc., indicating that it is presently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Data Corporation 0.00% 23.3% 2.2% Asta Funding Inc. 0.00% 10.4% 10.1%

Risk & Volatility

First Data Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 93.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 1.93 beta. In other hand, Asta Funding Inc. has beta of -0.41 which is 141.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for First Data Corporation and Asta Funding Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score First Data Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Asta Funding Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

First Data Corporation has a consensus price target of $26, and a -17.96% downside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

First Data Corporation and Asta Funding Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 92% and 14.6%. About 2.4% of First Data Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 57.64% of Asta Funding Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) First Data Corporation 10.15% 18.11% 25.7% 26.2% 35.95% 87.4% Asta Funding Inc. -2.27% 5.92% 55.6% 71.66% 100.82% 72.07%

For the past year First Data Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Asta Funding Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors First Data Corporation beats Asta Funding Inc.

First Data Corporation provides electronic commerce solutions for merchants, financial institutions, and card issuers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Business Solutions, Global Financial Solutions, and Network & Security Solutions. The Global Business Solutions segment offers retail point-of-sale merchant acquiring and e-commerce services; and mobile payment services and Webstore-in-a-box solutions, as well as its cloud-based Clover point-of-sale operating system, which includes a marketplace for proprietary and third-party business applications. The Global Financial Solutions segment provides credit solutions for bank and non-bank issuers, such as credit and retail private-label card processing solutions; and licensed financial software systems, such as VisionPLUS bank processing application and lending solutions. This segment also offers a suite of related services comprising card personalization and embossing, statement printing, client service, and remittance processing services to financial institutions. The Network & Security Solutions segment offers a range of value-added solutions that include electronic funds transfer network solutions, such as debit card processing solutions; stored value network solutions; and gift solutions, and security and fraud solutions. This segment also supports online and mobile banking, and its business supporting mobile wallets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past. Its distressed consumer receivables include MasterCard, Visa, and other credit card accounts, which were charged-off by the issuers or providers for non-payment. The Personal Injury Claims segment invests in funding personal injury claims. The Structured Settlements segment purchases periodic structured settlements and annuity policies from individuals in exchange for a lump sum payment. The GAR Disability Advocacy segment obtains and represents individuals in their claims for social security disability and supplemental security income benefits from the social security administration. Asta Funding, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey.