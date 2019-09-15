First Dallas Securities Upped Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $619,125 as Stock Price Declined; As Mplx LP (MPLX) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Walnut Private Equity Partners Has Lifted Its Holding

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 185.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 15,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 24,427 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $971,000, up from 8,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.63 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $37.33. About 8.14M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger quarterly profit surges 88 pct; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO CONCLUDES COMMENTS AT CERAWEEK CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES NORTH AMERICA FRACK PRICING RANGE BOUND; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN GLOBAL E&P INVESTMENT WILL BE REQUIRED TO MINIMIZE IMPENDING DEFICIT IN OIL MARKET; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Mplx Lp (MPLX) by 24.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 12,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.58% . The institutional investor held 61,846 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.98 million, up from 49,846 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Mplx Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.69B market cap company. The stock increased 1.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $29.03. About 2.88 million shares traded or 14.30% up from the average. MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) has declined 19.19% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MPLX News: 16/03/2018 – MPLX: FERC Revisions to Have De Minimis Effect on Earnings, Cash Flow; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q Net $421M; 16/03/2018 – MPLX Responds to FERC Announcement; 25/04/2018 – MPLX LP BOOSTS QTR DISTRIBUTION TO 61.75C/UNIT FROM 60.75C; 21/04/2018 – DJ MPLX LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MPLX); 12/03/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. names Kristina A. Kazarian vice president of Investor Relations; 08/03/2018 MPLX LP 2017 K-1 tax packages now available on company website; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP AFFIRMED 2018 DISTRIBUTION GROWTH GUIDANCE OF 10%; 13/03/2018 – MPLX LP SAYS ON MARCH 13, CO, GENERAL PARTNER ENTERED INTO A THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 30/04/2018 – MPLX LP 1Q EPS 61c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold MPLX shares while 83 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 228.15 million shares or 0.26% more from 227.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eagle Global Advsrs Ltd reported 1.33% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Mirae Asset Global Invests accumulated 2.24M shares or 0.49% of the stock. Barnett And Inc invested in 10,670 shares. Fiduciary Fin Services Of The Southwest Incorporated Tx stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Keybank Association Oh accumulated 0% or 18,426 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com reported 4,200 shares. Lpl Finance Ltd Liability has invested 0% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX) for 13,417 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Com has 9,835 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsr Limited holds 5.3% or 25.15 million shares. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd accumulated 67,721 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 15,000 shares. Css Limited Com Il has invested 0.01% in MPLX LP (NYSE:MPLX). Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 553,423 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Westwood Gp invested in 382,788 shares.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.16 million activity. Another trade for 36,630 shares valued at $998,534 was made by SANDMAN DAN D on Wednesday, August 7. The insider Heminger Gary R. bought 42,600 shares worth $1.16M.