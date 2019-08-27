First Dallas Securities Trimmed Ryman Hospitality Properties I (RHP) Stake By $362,276; ON Semiconductor (ON) Had 9 Bulls

Among 11 analysts covering ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. ON Semiconductor has $30 highest and $14.5 lowest target. $24.86’s average target is 44.28% above currents $17.23 stock price. ON Semiconductor had 18 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital on Monday, March 11 with “Buy”. The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Monday, March 11. Mizuho maintained ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Sunday, March 10. The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 6 by Citigroup. The stock of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, August 19. BMO Capital Markets upgraded the shares of ON in report on Monday, March 4 to “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Sell” rating in Monday, March 25 report. Needham maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. See ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) latest ratings:

19/08/2019 Broker: Raymond James Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Strong Buy New Target: $21.0000 Upgrade

06/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Buy Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

14/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

30/04/2019 Broker: Mizuho Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $25.0000 New Target: $26.0000 Maintain

30/04/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy Upgrade

24/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/04/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

06/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

27/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Old Target: $22 New Target: $26 Upgrade

25/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $14.5 Maintain

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased Ryman Hospitality Properties I (RHP) stake by 10.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 4,418 shares as Ryman Hospitality Properties I (RHP)’s stock declined 6.65%. The First Dallas Securities Inc holds 38,041 shares with $3.13M value, down from 42,459 last quarter. Ryman Hospitality Properties I now has $4.03B valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.25. About 223,996 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY EPS 77.6 NZ Cents; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M; 01/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.18, EST. $1.15; 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES – IN CONNECTION WITH PROJECT, OSCEOLA COUNTY AGREED TO EXTEND AND MODIFY TERMS OF EXISTING RESTATED MARKETING AGREEMENT; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$342.5 MLN, UP 18.4%; 16/03/2018 – RHP Properties Acquires 421 Home Sites In Los Angeles County; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUILD NZ$100M RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pinebridge Lp has 0% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 240 shares. Reinhart Prtnrs reported 1.65% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Lifeplan Group Inc accumulated 1,313 shares. Virtu Llc accumulated 0.01% or 3,168 shares. Geode Cap holds 0.02% or 838,291 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Research Inc holds 49,575 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.01% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Moreover, Cim Investment Mangement has 0.14% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 4,294 shares. Advisory Networks Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 1,004 shares. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Moreover, Da Davidson & Communication has 0.01% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Exane Derivatives reported 110 shares. Smithfield Trust Company has 20 shares for 0% of their portfolio. San Francisco Sentry Invest Group Incorporated (Ca) holds 0% or 6 shares in its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership reported 723,614 shares.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. REED COLIN V also bought $1.08M worth of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) on Friday, August 9.

First Dallas Securities Inc increased Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) stake by 111,958 shares to 304,706 valued at $5.20 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) stake by 21,944 shares and now owns 29,980 shares. Triumph Bancorp Inc was raised too.

The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $17.23. About 3.44 million shares traded. ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON) has declined 3.80% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ON News: 31/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor to Demonstrate Solutions Across the Power Spectrum for Automotive and Industrial Sectors at PCIM; 21/03/2018 – BYU Law and Business Schools to Jointly Host Ethics and Compliance Conference; 10/04/2018 – Leading Supplier of Semiconductor-Based Solutions Chooses Veeco Propel® HVM MOCVD System; 09/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor Doesn’t Disclose Financial Details of SensL Acquisition; 29/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor 1Q Adj EPS 40c; 02/05/2018 – ON Semiconductor to Host Financial Analyst Day; 19/04/2018 – ON Semi Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ON Semiconductor Expands Imaging Options for Extreme Low-Light Imaging; 27/03/2018 – ON Semiconductor Names 2017 Supplier Award Winners; 29/03/2018 – Picarro Announces Extended Range Measurement Capability on Semiconductor Environmental and Cleanroom Applications for all Sl2000 Series Gas Analyzers