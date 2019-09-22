First Dallas Securities Position in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Has Trimmed by $773,424 as Shares Declined; Bluemar Capital Management Has Lifted Its Visa (V) Position

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 20,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49M, down from 21,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $7.95 during the last trading session, reaching $642.15. About 16,986 shares traded or 20.14% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 23.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 11,920 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The hedge fund held 61,808 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.73 million, up from 49,888 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $389.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $174.06. About 12.94 million shares traded or 91.89% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold V shares while 678 reduced holdings. 144 funds opened positions while 531 raised stakes. 1.53 billion shares or 0.66% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Consulate has 0.1% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 1,332 shares. Sunbelt Securities reported 27,884 shares. Prudential Financial reported 1.05% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Ardevora Asset Mgmt Llp holds 252,730 shares. Chatham Cap Grp Incorporated accumulated 1,425 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands stated it has 1.29% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). 24,760 are held by Beach Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability. Winfield Assoc has 32,439 shares. Shelton Mngmt holds 57,337 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Rmsincerbeaux Capital Management Ltd Com, a New York-based fund reported 90,550 shares. Baltimore has invested 2.53% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 59,750 shares. Moreover, Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Com has 0.68% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Mckinley Limited Liability Delaware holds 2.38% or 215,057 shares. Park Presidio Cap Llc invested 2.92% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $171,130 activity.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $342.81 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 39,220 shares to 140,524 shares, valued at $6.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 39,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,451 shares, and cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since March 25, 2019, it had 107 buys, and 0 sales for $4.94 million activity. 42 shares were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC, worth $32,486 on Friday, March 29.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0.03% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 0.02% or 574 shares. Investec Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). California Public Employees Retirement invested 0.01% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Hodges Capital Mgmt owns 68,594 shares. Great West Life Assurance Comm Can holds 737 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Fernwood Lc has 2.41% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Camarda Financial Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0.77% stake. Oakworth holds 0.14% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 960 shares. Moreover, Baldwin Inv Mngmt Limited Com has 0.23% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 1,000 shares. Blb&B Advsr Limited Com accumulated 850 shares or 0.08% of the stock. 38 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation. Ipswich Invest Management stated it has 0.58% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Permanens Lp reported 2,500 shares. Tocqueville Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 634 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.