First Dallas Securities Lowered Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Holding by $773,424 as Share Value Declined; Regis Management Co Increased Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Holding by $759,823; Market Value Declined

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 20,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49 million, down from 21,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $632.1. About 15,044 shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60

Regis Management Co Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regis Management Co Llc bought 7,523 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 50,517 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.12 million, up from 42,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regis Management Co Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $101.86. About 1.40 million shares traded or 107.27% up from the average. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 27/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Guidewire Software, THL Credit, Oil States International, B; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 07/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC – EXPECTS TO USE A PORTION OF NET PROCEEDS OF THE $300 MLN NOTES OFFERING TO PAY COST OF CERTAIN CAPPED CALL TRANSACTIONS; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC GWRE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.88, REV VIEW $638.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 26/03/2018 – FCCI Insurance Group Selects Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SEES 3Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 3.0C TO $0, EST. EPS 14.0C; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q REV. $163.8M, EST. $154.2M

Since April 1, 2019, it had 105 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.82 million activity. HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 50 shares worth $39,934.

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $212,324 activity.