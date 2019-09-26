First Dallas Securities Lowered Position in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by $773,424 as Market Valuation Declined; Camarda Financial Advisors Lowered Its Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) Stake as Share Price Declined

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 20,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49 million, down from 21,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.98B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $4.86 during the last trading session, reaching $642. About 5,033 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Camarda Financial Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Physicians Rlty Tr (DOC) by 19.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc sold 23,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.44% . The institutional investor held 99,027 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73M, down from 122,937 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Physicians Rlty Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $17.76. About 609,048 shares traded. Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) has risen 11.61% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.61% the S&P500. Some Historical DOC News: 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust: 1Q Normalized FFO $49.0 Million, or 26c Per Share; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY TRUST QTRLY SAME-STORE CASH NET OPERATING INCOME GROWTH WAS 2.6% YEAR OVER YEAR; 16/04/2018 Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Changes to its Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – DJ Physicians Realty Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOC); 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q Rev $105.2M; 04/05/2018 – Physicians Realty Trust 1Q EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q REV. $105.2M, EST. $101.7M; 04/05/2018 – Prudential Financial Inc. Exits Position in Physicians Realty; 04/05/2018 – PHYSICIANS REALTY 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 26C, EST. 27C

Since March 27, 2019, it had 105 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.88 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC also bought $29,040 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Bahl Gaynor has 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Macquarie Gru Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 500 shares. Sg Cap Llc accumulated 1,124 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Creative Planning reported 2,702 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Management holds 4 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus Fincl has 12 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Corporation, a California-based fund reported 1,359 shares. 410 are held by Rmb Capital Management Ltd Liability Co. Stephens Ar owns 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 800 shares. Hodges Capital Inc has 68,594 shares for 5.84% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Grp Inc Llp accumulated 346 shares or 0% of the stock. Tradewinds Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 50 shares. Deprince Race Zollo invested in 0.04% or 1,595 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp has 0.01% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 634 shares.

Analysts await Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 3.57% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.28 per share. DOC’s profit will be $50.05 million for 16.44 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual EPS reported by Physicians Realty Trust for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.85% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 20 investors sold DOC shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 163.14 million shares or 1.36% less from 165.39 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pggm Invs stated it has 0.54% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Barclays Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 251,030 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Parametric Port Associate has 0.01% invested in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, Colorado-based fund reported 24,883 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) for 72,137 shares. Mesirow Financial Investment Mgmt stated it has 1.43% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Qs Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Indexiq Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). State Street Corp owns 6.35 million shares. 6.52M were reported by Principal Financial Grp. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC). Wells Fargo & Co Mn accumulated 3.18 million shares. Teachers Insurance Annuity Association Of America, New York-based fund reported 66,807 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt Ser invested 0.15% in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).