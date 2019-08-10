First Dallas Securities Lifted Position in Cvs Health (CVS) by $496,451; Centurylink (CTL) Holder Snow Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $1.15 Million

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 129.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 9,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 16,575 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, up from 7,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $84.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $59.29. About 6.52M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 03/05/2018 – The Justice Department will also review CVS Health’s bid for Aetna; 13/04/2018 – CVS HEALTH NAMES MUNK ASSOCIATE CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in Ohio to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Aetna auditor accuses CVS of improperly reporting generic prices to Medicare; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 11/04/2018 – TABLE-CVS Bay 2687.T -2017/18 group results; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty lmagery; 22/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH GETS NCQA UTILIZATION MANAGEMENT ACCREDITATION; 23/04/2018 – Glenview’s Robbins says talk of Amazon’s entering pharma is overblown

Snow Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 24.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp bought 104,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 524,800 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.29 million, up from 420,182 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 12.41M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 14/03/2018 – DOJ OKS CENTURYLINK PROPOSED SALE OF FORMER LEVEL 3 ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May; COO Jeff Storey To Take Over His Role — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Netw; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “The Worst Appears to Be Over for CVS Stock – Investorplace.com” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why CVS Health Stock Is On the Move Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS’s Amazon-like membership goes nationwide – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Options Bull Places 7-Figure Bet Before Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CVS Health Corp Is Back to Profit – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 13,731 shares to 12,548 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,030 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gsa Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.16% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 29,583 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.15% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). S&Co has 0.04% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 7,263 shares. The United Kingdom-based Aviva Plc has invested 0.22% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Pinebridge Investments Lp, a New York-based fund reported 38,160 shares. Fincl Architects Inc owns 2,203 shares. 53,400 were reported by Quantres Asset Mgmt Ltd. Putnam Fl Mgmt Com has 0.4% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 88,718 shares. Hanson Mcclain Incorporated holds 1,490 shares. Tci Wealth has 0.51% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Price T Rowe Associate Incorporated Md owns 24.62M shares. Riggs Asset Managment Incorporated reported 544 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shell Asset Mngmt has invested 0.14% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Hanson And Doremus Mngmt holds 6,857 shares. Axa holds 0.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 504,713 shares.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. LUDWIG EDWARD J had bought 4,000 shares worth $233,080. 9,600 shares were bought by DORMAN DAVID W, worth $506,016 on Friday, March 8. 1,900 shares valued at $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO on Monday, March 11.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “CenturyLink (CTL) Flat As Market Sinks: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Provides Secure Cloud Connectivity to US Census Bureau for 2020 Census – PRNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Q2 Earnings Outlook For CenturyLink – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “CenturyLink will close area office that employs hundreds – Kansas City Business Journal” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “52 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43B and $1.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch Co (NYSE:ANF) by 77,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $822,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aecom (NYSE:ACM) by 38,864 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 992,422 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600. STOREY JEFFREY K bought 50,000 shares worth $491,480. 15,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $147,155. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. Shares for $24,608 were bought by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio stated it has 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). The Connecticut-based Essex Fin Svcs Incorporated has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 172,141 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Aviva Public Ltd accumulated 360,328 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn holds 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 3.15M shares. Quinn Opportunity Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 0.09% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 56,742 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Greatmark Prns accumulated 0.29% or 76,234 shares. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 229,285 shares. Ameritas Prtnrs holds 0.01% or 17,457 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Sys accumulated 344,233 shares. Auxier Asset Management holds 46,400 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Paragon Cap Management owns 15,213 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio.