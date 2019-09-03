First Dallas Securities Lifted Its Merck & Co (MRK) Position; Griffin Asset Management Increases Position in Nucor (NUE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Nucor Corp (NUE) by 12.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Griffin Asset Management Inc bought 6,341 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.63% . The institutional investor held 56,682 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.31 million, up from 50,341 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Nucor Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.74% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $48.13. About 386,074 shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 19.09% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 11/05/2018 – Nucor: Evaluating Building More Galvanizing Lines at Other Sheet Mills; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR: RETROACTIVE TARIFFS, QUOTAS WILL CREATE MORE CONFUSION; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR: EXPECT MAY 1 TO BE FIRM DATE TO DETERMINE 232 EXEMPTIONS; 16/03/2018 – Navarro’s Ties to Nucor Highlight Trump Advisers’ Steel-Industry Connections; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q EPS $1.00-EPS $1.05; 15/03/2018 – Nucor Sees 1Q Raw Materials Earnings Improved Vs 4Q; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – ALSO EVALUATING BUILDING ADDITIONAL GALVANIZING LINES AT ITS OTHER SHEET MILLS; 15/05/2018 – 3G Adds Concho, Exits Nucor, Cuts Domino’s Pizza Inc.: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Nucor Sees 2Q Earnings Up Significantly Compared With 1Q; 19/04/2018 – NUCOR CORP – BELIEVE BROAD-BASED TARIFFS WITH FEW EXCEPTIONS ARE NEEDED TO ADDRESS VOLUME OF “UNFAIRLY TRADED IMPORTS AND TRANSSHIPPING “

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 273.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 21,944 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 29,980 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 8,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $221.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $86.35. About 2.02 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review Merck case about warnings; 09/03/2018 – BTK for autoimmune diseases — In wake of Eli Lilly setback, Merck KGaA’s leading BTK drug for autoimmune disease clears PhIIb hurdle $LLY; 15/04/2018 – #AACR18 round 1: Merck takes a direct swing at Bristol-Myers with adjuvant melanoma data for Keytruda $MRK $BMY; 18/05/2018 – FDA – MERCK, GENENTECH HAVE STOPPED ENROLLING PATIENTS WHOSE TUMORS HAVE PD-L1 LOW STATUS TO KEYTRUDA/TECENTRIQ MONOTHERAPY ARMS PER DMCS’ RECOMMENDATIONS; 23/03/2018 – Anticancer Agent LENVIMA® (lenvatinib mesylate) Approved for Additional Indication of Unresectable Hepatocellular Carcinoma; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR; 05/04/2018 – Barclays upgrades Merck, downgrades competitor Pfizer; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE CEO RULES OUT TAKEOVERS LARGER THAN 500 MLN EUR AS LONG AS NET DEBT ABOVE 2 TIMES ADJ EBITDA, AIM IS TO BE BELOW 2 TIMES THIS YEAR; 09/04/2018 – Mavenclad (Cladribine Tablets) Receives First Approval in the Middle East & Africa Region

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Leerink likes Merck in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Can Merck & Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:MRK) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 02, 2019.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties I (NYSE:RHP) by 4,418 shares to 38,041 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,030 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreno Evelyn V holds 35,982 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Jnba Financial Advsr reported 4,080 shares. First Dallas, a Texas-based fund reported 29,980 shares. Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.49% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 50,353 shares. 5,789 are held by Accuvest Advsr. Paloma Mgmt Com invested in 87,602 shares. 2,015 are owned by Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Webster National Bank & Trust N A has invested 0.33% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.1% or 187,794 shares. British Columbia Inv Mngmt holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 851,121 shares. 11.52M were reported by Alliancebernstein Lp. Miura Glob Mngmt Limited Liability Corp owns 5.06% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 355,000 shares. First Long Island Investors reported 3,115 shares. Cambridge Investment Research Advsr owns 0.26% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 325,368 shares. Chase Counsel Corporation holds 46,018 shares or 1.97% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in August – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Metals and Mining Stocks Gurus Agree On – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nucor Corporation (NUE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Nucor Corporation’s (NYSE:NUE) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold NUE shares while 204 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 227.36 million shares or 3.09% less from 234.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Cap Invsts Ltd holds 128,403 shares. Opus Invest Management stated it has 43,000 shares. Cibc Markets owns 0.06% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 119,819 shares. Endurance Wealth Management invested 0% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Benjamin F Edwards And, Missouri-based fund reported 3,143 shares. Natixis LP stated it has 125,886 shares. Reilly Financial Advsrs Ltd Co has 1,317 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Co owns 155 shares. Meyer Handelman Communication holds 0.4% or 131,900 shares. Westpac accumulated 32,969 shares or 0% of the stock. Hillsdale Inv Incorporated accumulated 8,540 shares. Assetmark Inc has 724 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Sei Investments Comm owns 70,225 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.23% stake. 3.10M were reported by Ameriprise Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc, which manages about $394.93M and $707.00M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,395 shares to 12,762 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oaktree Capital Group Llc (NYSE:OAK) by 7,439 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,245 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).