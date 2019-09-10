First Dallas Securities Increases Stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC); Lomas Capital Management Maintains Position in Nvr (NVR)

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 111,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The institutional investor held 304,706 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, up from 192,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 4.16% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $16.51. About 1.10 million shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 09/04/2018 – Intezyne Promotes Bradford Sullivan, PhD to Director, CMC; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – PARTNERSHIP WITH ANZ BANK REMAINS ON TRACK FOR DELIVERY IN SEPTEMBER 2018; 18/03/2018 – XU QILIANG, ZHANG YOUXIA ENDORSED AS CMC VICE CHAIRMEN: XINHUA; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ EPS 26C; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS 2Q ADJ EPS 26C, EST. 27C; 07/05/2018 – Matt Rosoff: Sources have confirmed for @sherman4949 Comcast’s plan to make an all-cash bid for Fox + Sky, but only if AT&T; 29/05/2018 – MEDIWOUND – FDA AGREED TO RELY ON EXISTING CMC INFORMATION ALREADY AVAILABLE FOR NEXOBRID BY WAY OF CROSS-REFERENCE TO EXISTING NEXOBRID IND FOR BURNS; 15/03/2018 – UK’s CMC Markets launches cryptocurrency trading; 27/03/2018 – CMC SAYS IT CANNOT CURRENTLY QUANTIFY IMPACT OF MARGIN CHANGES; 10/05/2018 – CMC Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees

Lomas Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvr Inc (NVR) by 9.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lomas Capital Management Llc bought 487 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.05% . The hedge fund held 5,713 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.81M, up from 5,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lomas Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $116.52 during the last trading session, reaching $3766.27. About 46,191 shares traded or 102.31% up from the average. NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) has risen 23.37% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.37% the S&P500. Some Historical NVR News: 19/04/2018 – NVR 1Q NET ORDERS +17%; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q EPS $39.34; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Net $166M; 19/04/2018 – NVR Inc 1Q Rev $1.49B; 23/04/2018 – NVR, LGI Homes Show Highest ROE; Big Builders Seen Flat at 16%; 16/03/2018 DGAP-NVR: AROUNDTOWN SA DISCLOSURE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL, IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE LAW AND GRAND-DUCAL REGULATION OF 11 JANUARY 2008 ON TRANSPARENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR…; 28/03/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS NVR RATINGS, OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 27/03/2018 – NINE VR Releases NVR Player, VR Video Player, on the Steam Store; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Growth Strategies Adds NVR, Exits Henry Schein; 29/03/2018 – After-hours buzz:After-hours buzz: UAA, TSLA, SNX & NVR

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,400 shares to 2,030 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,178 shares, and cut its stake in Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CMC shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 103.53 million shares or 2.87% more from 100.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsrs Ltd holds 92,400 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 0% or 24,470 shares. 480 are held by Valley National Advisers. Texas-based Cullen Frost Bankers has invested 0% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Moreover, Ameritas Prtnrs has 0.04% invested in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 44,634 shares. Raymond James And Associate invested 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 125,948 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 50,067 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) for 23,700 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC). State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 527,173 shares. Frontier Investment Communications stated it has 48,961 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 31,500 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Utd Services Automobile Association stated it has 173,975 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. D E Shaw & Com Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC).

Since April 25, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 sales for $1.84 million activity. 70 shares valued at $229,950 were bought by Jung Alexandra A on Monday, May 20.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold NVR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 2.73 million shares or 62.61% less from 7.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Mngmt Ab holds 0.01% or 2,452 shares in its portfolio. Washington Trust Fincl Bank holds 0.03% or 70 shares. Principal reported 50,216 shares stake. Rmb Management Lc reported 0.04% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Cambridge Rech Advsrs holds 0% of its portfolio in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) for 137 shares. Markel Corp owns 3,275 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc reported 1,810 shares. Toronto Dominion State Bank holds 0% or 615 shares. 283 are owned by Stifel Fincl. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership reported 949 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. The Pennsylvania-based Brandywine Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.06% in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR). Howe And Rusling Inc invested in 17 shares or 0.01% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement has 5,194 shares. Cibc Mkts holds 92 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thomas White Intl Ltd accumulated 0.22% or 436 shares.

Lomas Capital Management Llc, which manages about $667.52 million and $931.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 105,500 shares to 325,370 shares, valued at $54.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.