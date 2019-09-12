First Dallas Securities Increases Holding in Disney Walt Co (DIS); Cardinal Capital Management Cut Us Bancorp (USB) Position by $639,340 as Market Valuation Rose

Cardinal Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (USB) by 3.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc sold 12,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.61% . The institutional investor held 332,516 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.42 million, down from 344,811 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Us Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $55.95. About 5.16M shares traded. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 122.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,455 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $622,000, up from 2,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $245.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $136.19. About 7.43M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 25/05/2018 – To @jimcramer, comparing Netflix and Disney is not particularly useful; 22/05/2018 – Hollywood Reporter: Exclusive: Disney and Dark Horse partner for ‘Aladdin’ graphic novel prequel; 08/05/2018 – Comcast is preparing to top Disney’s bid for Fox’s assets if AT&T’s deal for Time Warner is approved on June 12; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 09/05/2018 – FOX: EXPECTS TO SEEK SHAREHOLDER OK FOR DISNEY DEAL IN SUMMER; 12/04/2018 – DISNEY REQUIRED TO MAKE OFFER FOR SKY AT £10.75/SHARE: UK PANEL; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Svcs reported 6,868 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited Liability invested in 0.31% or 8,831 shares. Js Capital Limited Liability Corp has 324,000 shares. Cortland Advisers Limited Liability holds 929,511 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 0.07% or 77,326 shares. Contour Asset Management stated it has 7.88% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Maplelane Cap Ltd Liability has 1.48% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Edgar Lomax Va has 3.72% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dillon Assocs holds 66,450 shares or 2.88% of its portfolio. Hugh Johnson Advsr Limited Com reported 64,990 shares. Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Llc has invested 0.28% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pggm Investments stated it has 1.16 million shares. Mirador Cap Prtn Lp has invested 1.34% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Moreover, Lau Associate Limited Co has 0.1% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 1,532 shares. Ima Wealth has invested 0.86% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Walt Disney Company’s (NYSE:DIS) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney: 2 Mousetraps Through 2020 – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Disney+’s Value Proposition Just Got Even Stronger – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) A Smart Pick For Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 03, 2019.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84 billion and $1.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) by 43,870 shares to 436,365 shares, valued at $12.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) by 21,515 shares in the quarter, for a total of 739,946 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.12 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.76 billion for 12.49 P/E if the $1.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.75% EPS growth.

More recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “US Bank (NYSE: USB) stakes $176M construction loan for Amazon hub in Nashville Yards – Nashville Business Journal” on August 13, 2019. Also Bizjournals.com published the news titled: “U.S. Bank buys software company – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” on September 09, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “U.S. bank acquires Talech for an undisclosed sum – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019 was also an interesting one.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold USB shares while 431 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 348 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.36% more from 1.15 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Valmark Advisers Inc reported 0.01% stake. Art Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% or 65,100 shares in its portfolio. Advisors Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 0.12% or 128,595 shares. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 947,671 shares. Stack owns 270,125 shares or 1.59% of their US portfolio. Flippin Bruce & Porter Incorporated invested 2.38% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). West Coast Fin Limited Liability Company invested in 0.08% or 7,039 shares. Triangle Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.81% or 30,001 shares. 16,304 are held by Carlson Cap. Cambridge Advsr stated it has 0.15% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Delta Capital Mngmt Limited invested 1.79% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Davy Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 1.33% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 78,681 shares. Hartford Invest Management Com stated it has 206,386 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Mgmt holds 9,158 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.