First Dallas Securities Increased Cvs Health (CVS) Position by $496,451 as Shares Declined; Cyrus Capital Partners LP Has Lowered Its United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding as Share Price Rose

Cyrus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 1.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp sold 37,611 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.51% . The hedge fund held 2.60 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $207.68 million, down from 2.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cyrus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $89.43. About 2.28M shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 14.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED CAPACITY INCREASED 6.1% IN APRIL; 17/05/2018 – UAL CFO LEVY COMMENTS ON HIS DEPARTURE IN NOTE TO EMPLOYEES; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Now Sees 1Q Capacity Up 3.5%-4%; Had Seen Up 3.5%-4.5%; 12/03/2018 – Late-winter U.S. storm tracking to Northeast prompts flight cancellations; 13/03/2018 – United Airlines Studying `Premium Economy’ for Domestic Markets; 18/04/2018 – UNITED SEES PACIFIC UNIT REVENUE AS POSITIVE IN FULL 2ND QTR; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $8.50; 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES APRIL TRAFFIC UP 5.1% :UAL US; 05/03/2018 United Airlines replaces quarterly bonuses with a lottery, angering some employees; 13/03/2018 – United Continental Targets About 25% Compound Annual EPS Growth Through 2020

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 129.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 9,367 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 16,575 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $894,000, up from 7,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $55.71. About 6.67 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 07/03/2018 – Aetna/CVS: Senate antitrust hearing on ice until AT&T trial decision – source familiar; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 23/04/2018 – Maryland DoE: MSDE DORS and CVS Health to Honor First Graduates of Retail Training Program; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 Adj EPS $6.87-Adj EPS $7.08; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: ROBBINS OF GLENVIEW RECOMMENDS EXPRESS SCRIPTS ESRX.O , CVS HEALTH CVS.N AND MCKESSON CORP MCK.N; 13/04/2018 – CVS Health Names Marc-David Munk, MD, MPH, MHCM, as Chief Medical Officer of MinuteClinic and Associate Chief Medical Officer o; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 09/03/2018 – Correction to CVS Bond Sale Story on March 6; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Still Sees Aetna Deal Closing in Second Half of 2018

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.67 EPS, up 19.93% or $0.61 from last year’s $3.06 per share. UAL’s profit will be $942.88 million for 6.09 P/E if the $3.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.21 actual EPS reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.83% negative EPS growth.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.68 million activity. $233,080 worth of stock was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 1. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 8. AGUIRRE FERNANDO also bought $198,769 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) on Friday, March 1.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 13,731 shares to 12,548 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,030 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).