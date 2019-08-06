First Dallas Securities Increased Commercial Metals Co (CMC) Position by $1.90 Million; Share Value Rose; Laboratory Amer Hldgs (LH) Stock Rose While Atlanta Capital Management Co Has Lifted Stake

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc increased its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) by 1.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc bought 4,754 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.95% . The institutional investor held 321,419 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $49.17 million, up from 316,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc who had been investing in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $5 during the last trading session, reaching $159.77. About 997,336 shares traded or 35.31% up from the average. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 2.94% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 09/03/2018 – Covance Forms lmmunology & lmmunotoxicology Unit Focused on Biologic Drug Development; 22/03/2018 – LabCorp and Appalachian Regional Healthcare Create Comprehensive Laboratory Collaboration; 25/04/2018 – LabCorp quarterly profit falls 5.4 pct; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S. and South Korea; 23/04/2018 – LabCorp at Walgreens Expands into Florida; 25/04/2018 – LABCORP LH.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $11.30 TO $11.70; 25/05/2018 – LabCorp to Become a Preferred National Laboratory for Aetna; 25/05/2018 – LABCORP TO BECOME A PFD NATIONAL LABORATORY FOR AETNA; 08/03/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Labcorp, Cuts Marsh & McLennan; 05/04/2018 – Airware Labs Announces Name Change to Item 9 Labs Corp. and Files for Ticker Symbol Change with FINRA

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Commercial Metals Co (CMC) by 58.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 111,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% . The institutional investor held 304,706 shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20 million, up from 192,748 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Commercial Metals Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $16.25. About 720,413 shares traded. Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) has declined 22.07% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.07% the S&P500. Some Historical CMC News: 12/03/2018 – CMC Magnetics Corp. Feb Rev NT$520.7M Vs NT$724.1M; 24/05/2018 – RECRO: CRL RAISED CMC RELATED QUESTIONS ON EXTRACTABLE; 21/03/2018 – Commercial Metals Company Announces Quarterly Dividend Of $0.12 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS – TO USE OFFERING’S PROCEEDS TO FINANCE PART OF ACQUISITION OF CERTAIN U.S. REBAR STEEL MILL, FABRICATION ASSETS FROM GERDAU S.A; 29/03/2018 – CMC MARKETS PLC – PROPORTION OF HIGH VALUE CLIENTS HAS INCREASED IN FY , DRIVING A SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENT IN REVENUE PER CLIENT COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 22/03/2018 – Commercial Metals 2Q Cont Ops EPS 8c; 27/03/2018 – CMC SAYS MEASURES ANNOUNCED TODAY ARE LARGELY UNCHANGED; 10/05/2018 – CMC Announces 2018 Hall of Fame Inductees; 22/03/2018 – COMMERCIAL METALS CO – COMPLETING EXIT OF INTERNATIONAL MARKETING AND DISTRIBUTION BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Commercial Metals May Benefit, Industry Rises in March

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6,316 shares to 47,084 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Atlanta Capital Management Co Llc, which manages about $16.77B and $20.88 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc by 13,697 shares to 429,444 shares, valued at $29.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Icu Med Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 6,558 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 174,410 shares, and cut its stake in Raven Inds Inc (NASDAQ:RAVN).