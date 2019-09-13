First Dallas Securities Holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) Cut by $773,424; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (Call) (BABA) Stock Price Declined, Holder Locust Wood Capital Advisers Cut Holding by $5.66 Million

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 20,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49M, down from 21,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $11.05 during the last trading session, reaching $658.97. About 27,156 shares traded or 99.90% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500. Some Historical TPL News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Texas Pacific Land Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TPL); 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q EPS $5.60; 16/03/2018 Insider Meyer III Gifts 500 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 09/05/2018 – Insider Meyer III Gifts 600 Of Texas Pacific Land Trust; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Net $43.8M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Pacific Land Trust 1Q Rev $60M

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) (BABA) by 45.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc sold 33,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 40,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.78 million, down from 73,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $464.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $2.15 during the last trading session, reaching $178.24. About 12.36M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 22/05/2018 – Amazon, Alibaba, NATO and the FBI Participate in DES2018 That Opens its Doors Today; 10/04/2018 – China’s Ant ups fundraising target, valuation seen rising to $150 bln; 26/04/2018 – JIM CHANOS SAYS HAS NO POSITION ON CATERPILLAR RIGHT NOW – CNBC; 21/03/2018 – Tencent spending spree turns up heat on Alibaba; 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 01/04/2018 – Alibaba: Deal Will Leverage Ele.me’s Delivery Force to Boost Alibaba’s New Retail Initiative in Local Services; 22/05/2018 – Alibaba’s entry in Pakistan hailed as boost for digital economy; 28/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Alibaba Pictures Group Ltd. On Other; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 07/03/2018 – Renault Deepens Pact With Alibaba as Part of China Sales Push

Since March 15, 2019, it had 110 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.03 million activity. 42 shares were bought by Horizon Kinetics LLC, worth $32,100.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 1.15 million shares or 7.73% more from 1.06 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Management has invested 0.14% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Baldwin Invest Management Limited Co holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 1,000 shares. The Virginia-based Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Llc has invested 0.06% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Bessemer Group Inc holds 500 shares. Cambrian Lp owns 6.14% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 5,550 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 717 shares. Hightower Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 636 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas Holding Corp owns 250 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 873 were accumulated by Menta Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company. Roof Eidam And Maycock Adv invested in 0.4% or 1,225 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc reported 1,135 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Iowa-based Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia has invested 0.46% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Holt Capital Advsr Llc Dba Holt Capital Prns Limited Partnership owns 1.07% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 4,815 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd Company accumulated 781 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership has 297 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $781.63 million and $1.35 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 53,500 shares to 237,000 shares, valued at $69.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 55,560 shares in the quarter, for a total of 233,040 shares, and has risen its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (Call) (NYSE:GS).

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18B for 36.52 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.

