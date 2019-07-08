First Dallas Securities Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) Cut by $322,116 as Stock Declined; Kennedy Capital Management Decreased Its Oasis Petroleum (OAS) Holding as Valuation Declined

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 11.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 6,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 47,084 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, down from 53,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 1.90M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 20/04/2018 – Mike Dorning: BREAKING: In wake of fatal Southwest Airlines engine failure, FAA ready to order emergency inspection of jet; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Capacity Rose 1.5%; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines April Load Factor 82.5%, Down 1.5 Points; 17/04/2018 – ABC Columbia: #BREAKING: (ABC) 1 person confirmed dead following the #SouthwestAir emergency landing, NTSB said; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Says No Cracks Found in Latest Engine Safety Checks; 17/04/2018 – WTVG 13abc: Breaking: A Southwest Airlines plane just made an emergency landing in Philadelphia due to possible engine damage; 19/04/2018 – Transport Dems: DeFazio, Larsen Press DOT on Safety Oversight Following Southwest Airlines Incident and Media Exposé on; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Increases Qtrly Div; 02/05/2018 – FOX Baltimore: BREAKING: Southwest Airlines plane with cracked window makes emergency landing in Cleveland; 01/05/2018 – Trump Lauds Southwest Airlines Crew for Engine Failure Response

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Oasis Petroleum Inc (OAS) by 5.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 83,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.47% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.35 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.17M, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Oasis Petroleum Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.2. About 8.27 million shares traded. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) has declined 53.47% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.90% the S&P500. Some Historical OAS News: 09/03/2018 Oasis Midstream Partners Announces 2017 K-1 Availability; 14/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum 2Q Rev $421.2M; 26/04/2018 – Oslo Asset Asa Buys New 1.1% Position in Oasis Petroleum; 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: OASIS PETROLEUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA REPORTED IN ERROR; 21/05/2018 – OASIS PETROLEUM INC OAS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13 FROM $9; 07/05/2018 – Oasis Petroleum at Morgan Stanley Conference Tomorrow; 30/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Inc. Announces Financial, Operational and Guidance Updates; 15/05/2018 – Perella Weinberg Partners Cap Buys 1.1% of Oasis Petroleum; 10/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67B and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mohawk Industries Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 4,571 shares to 45,856 shares, valued at $5.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc by 30,748 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,741 shares, and has risen its stake in Cubic Corporation (NYSE:CUB).

Analysts await Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $0.05 earnings per share, down 50.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.1 per share. OAS’s profit will be $16.09 million for 26.00 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Oasis Petroleum Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -350.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold OAS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 291.58 million shares or 9.87% more from 265.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 47,620 shares. Comerica Bank & Trust reported 0.01% stake. Westpac Banking holds 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) or 545,482 shares. Pine Brook Road Ltd Partnership holds 29.63% or 9.64 million shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc reported 34.35 million shares. Deutsche Bancshares Ag has 1.26M shares. Principal Fincl Group owns 0.01% invested in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS) for 1.19M shares. Stephens Inc Ar has invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Deprince Race & Zollo, Florida-based fund reported 19,500 shares. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.01% or 194,095 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 0% in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE:OAS). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 0% or 48,256 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,334 shares. 4,816 are held by Mckinley Capital Management Limited Company Delaware.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 EPS, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $743.99M for 9.46 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Mkts holds 83,400 shares. 4,848 were reported by Amica Retiree Med. Optimum owns 7,845 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Smith Graham & Invest Advsr LP holds 0.93% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 163,130 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.04% or 1,847 shares. Parametric Assoc Limited Co reported 1.56 million shares. Community Bank & Trust Of Raymore holds 0.21% or 11,217 shares in its portfolio. 676,389 are held by Becker Cap Mgmt. Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). 372 were accumulated by Kistler. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 66,731 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Swiss Bancorporation, a Switzerland-based fund reported 470,012 shares. Perritt Cap Inc stated it has 20,151 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Cypress Asset Inc Tx has 9,275 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. The New York-based Metropolitan Life has invested 0.02% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hodges Fund (HDPMX) by 20,867 shares to 379,094 shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 111,958 shares in the quarter, for a total of 304,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

