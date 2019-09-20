First Dallas Securities Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Raised as Share Price Declined; Boston Partners Has Increased Its Holding in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by $23.42 Million

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 185.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 15,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 24,427 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $971,000, up from 8,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $37.76. About 5.99M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – Schlumberger at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 19; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger says oil sector will see supply challenges this year; 31/05/2018 – OPHIR ENERGY PLC OPHR.L – NOTE ANNOUNCEMENT BY GOLAR LNG PARTNERS’ REGARDING DISSOLUTION OF ITS ONELNG JOINT VENTURE WITH SCHLUMBERGER; 16/04/2018 – Schlumberger fights to boost patent damages at U.S. Supreme Court; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS THE COMPANY WOULD LIKE TO EXPAND ITS COOPERATION WITH SCHLUMBERGER, BUT ALSO TALKING TO OTHER MAJOR OIL SERVICE PROVIDERS; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q International Revenue $4.88B; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT ALLOWS SCHLUMBERGER TO BUY UP TO 49% OF EDCL: IFX

Boston Partners increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 7.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners bought 192,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% . The institutional investor held 2.72 million shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333.80M, up from 2.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $133.9. About 2.24M shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 26.83% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 08/05/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL INFORMATION SERVICES INC – SEES 2021 PROJECTED EPS OF $7.00 TO $ 7.50; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National Volume Surges More Than 10 Times Average; 01/05/2018 – FIS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. $1.05; 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 16/03/2018 – FIS Recognized for Best-in-Class Wealth Management Outsourcing by Family Wealth Report Awards; 02/05/2018 – UNIONBANK OF PHILIPPINES CHOOSES FIS TO DIGITIZE LOAN PROCESSES; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 02/05/2018 – New FIS Study Finds Larger U.S. and U.K. Banks Are Vulnerable to Losing Critical Small-Midsized Business Customers; 22/03/2018 – Fidelity National Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pnc Fincl Group Inc holds 0.05% or 1.19M shares. Wealthcare Mngmt Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 690 shares. Conning holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 140,457 shares. The California-based Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Fruth Invest Mgmt has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Seabridge Invest Advsr Limited Company holds 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 2,686 shares. Bollard Lc stated it has 4,726 shares. Rosenbaum Jay D stated it has 1.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hexavest reported 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 717,480 shares. The Texas-based Linscomb & Williams Inc has invested 0.1% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Credit Agricole S A invested in 0.16% or 77,802 shares. Optimum Inv owns 5,008 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.41% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Mackay Shields Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 36 investors sold FIS shares while 190 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 306.93 million shares or 6.17% more from 289.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc has 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Evermay Wealth Mngmt reported 2,266 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Johnson Inv Counsel stated it has 338,405 shares. Hartford Investment Commerce reported 39,921 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. City Holdg reported 204 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.17 million shares. Channing Capital Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.46% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Amer Interest Grp Inc Inc reported 125,056 shares. Fil Limited invested in 0.08% or 406,463 shares. Csat Investment Advisory LP owns 507 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 248 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.04% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 90,100 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 966,939 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 168,919 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Johnson Group holds 0.38% or 34,464 shares.