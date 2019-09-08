First Dallas Securities Holding in Costco Wholesale (COST) Lowered by $338,800 as Share Value Rose; Interocean Capital Has Boosted Position in Hershey Co (HSY) by $5.00 Million

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,030 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 3,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $132.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.29% or $6.79 during the last trading session, reaching $303.76. About 3.02M shares traded or 65.85% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Costco E-commerce Maintains Momentum In April Sales Results — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 10.8 PERCENT, TO $32.28 BLN FROM $29.13 BLN LAST YEAR; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO CFO GALANTI SPEAKS ON ANALYST TELECONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q EPS $1.59; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS

Interocean Capital Llc increased its stake in Hershey Co (HSY) by 114.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Interocean Capital Llc bought 43,845 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.45% . The hedge fund held 82,088 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.43 million, up from 38,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Interocean Capital Llc who had been investing in Hershey Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $158.98. About 1.18 million shares traded. The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) has risen 55.15% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.15% the S&P500. Some Historical HSY News: 03/05/2018 – HERSHEY CO – TO USE PROCEEDS OF NOTES OFFERING TO REPAY PORTION OF COMMERCIAL PAPER ISSUED TO FUND AMPLIFY SNACK BRANDS DEAL; 24/04/2018 – Not just a chocolate company: Hershey plots its future in snacking; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hershey Creamery Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRCR); 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO – IMPACT OF FOREIGN CURRENCY EXCHANGE RATES IS ESTIMATED TO BE NEGLIGIBLE FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Reports Earnings And Sales That Beat Expectations — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – Hershey Says Net Sales to Rise Toward Lower End of Guidance — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – The Hershey Company Announces Offering of Notes Due 2020, Notes Due 2021 and Notes Due 2023; 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Hershey’s New Notes; Stable Outlook; 26/04/2018 – HERSHEY CO HSY.N – GIVEN THE 15-DAY SHORTER EASTER SEASON, EASTER CATEGORY RETAIL SALES DECLINED ABOUT 8 PCT VERSUS LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.05, from 1.34 in 2018Q4.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $268.33 million activity. HERSHEY TRUST CO TRUSTEE IN TRUST FOR MILTON HERSHEY SCHOOL also sold $69.18M worth of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) on Tuesday, May 7.

Interocean Capital Llc, which manages about $885.53M and $1.07 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc Class A (NYSE:MA) by 2,651 shares to 14,415 shares, valued at $3.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 65,972 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,353 shares, and cut its stake in Siemens A G F Sponsored Adr 1 (SIEGY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.