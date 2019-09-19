First Dallas Securities Has Upped Stake in Schlumberger LTD (SLB) as Share Price Declined; As Intelsat S A (I) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Fir Tree Has Cut Its Stake

Fir Tree Inc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 56.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc sold 854,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 668,983 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.01 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.84% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 1.51M shares traded or 0.16% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Rev $543.8M; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS TO RAISE $400M-$500M; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 15/05/2018 – Empyrean Capital Partners Buys New 1.5% Position in Intelsat; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Contracted Backlog $8.6B; 10/04/2018 – Intelsat Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 185.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 15,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 24,427 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $971,000, up from 8,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $38.03. About 6.81M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 14/05/2018 – Schlumberger at UBS Global Oil & Gas Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL; 15/03/2018 – RUSSIA, SCHLUMBERGER DISCUSS SMALLER STAKE IN EDC: TASS; 25/04/2018 – Subsea 7 says could change offer if McDermott cooperates; 27/04/2018 – Schlumberger no longer seeks control in Russia’s Eurasia Drilling -RIA; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q EPS 38c; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger seeks to monetize assets at production management unit; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – CAPEX (EXCLUDING MULTICLIENT AND SPM INVESTMENTS) FOR 2018 IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $2 BILLION; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Kempner Mgmt Inc has 2.52% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 96,887 shares. 15,000 are owned by Needham Invest Management Ltd Liability. Private Wealth Prtn Ltd reported 14,250 shares. American Mgmt reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Bancshares Of Nova Scotia has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Northeast Invest Mgmt invested in 0.05% or 14,784 shares. Hourglass Limited Com has 157,693 shares for 1.78% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo & Com Mn, a California-based fund reported 7.21 million shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma invested in 0.01% or 2,038 shares. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc De has 20,347 shares for 0.47% of their portfolio. 16,950 were accumulated by Guardian Inv Mngmt. Interest Value Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 5.57 million shares or 8.57% of all its holdings. City Holdings holds 4,193 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur, Rhode Island-based fund reported 39,401 shares.

