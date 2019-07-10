First Dallas Securities Has Upped Its Stake in Merck & Co (MRK) by $1.82 Million; Facebook (FB) Shareholder Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $8.30 Million as Market Valuation Rose

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 273.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 21,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,980 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49 million, up from 8,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $218.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $84.86. About 7.71 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 13/03/2018 – Merck KGaA Makes Changes to Performance Materials Leadership Team; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FDA – ISSUES ALERT ABOUT DECREASED SURVIVAL ASSOCIATED WITH THE USE OF KEYTRUDA (PEMBROLIZUMAB) OR TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB); 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE OFFERING FLEXIBLE FLAT-DOSING OPTIONS EVERY TWO WEEKS (240 MG) OR EVERY FOUR WEEKS (480 MG); 27/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 022023 Company: MERCK AND CO INC; 19/04/2018 – P&G to acquire German Merck’s consumer health business for about $4.21 billion; 26/04/2018 – ROCHE HOLDING AG ROG.S SAYS TECENTRIQ SALES 139 MLN SFR VS RTRS POLL AVG 154 MLN SFR; 15/05/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS 2018 ADJ EBITDA WILL BE IN A CORRIDOR BETWEEN € 3.95 BILLION AND € 4.15 BILLION IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Solicitor general urges Supreme Court to review a Merck product liability case about Fosamax labeling; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA CEO SEES VARIOUS OPTIONS POSSIBLE FOR CONS HEALTH

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 10% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.53% with the market. The hedge fund held 450,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.01 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $568.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $199.21. About 12.96M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 22/03/2018 – Research firm Cambridge Analytica is accused of improperly gaining access to the personal information of tens of millions of Facebook users; 17/04/2018 – Trillium asked shareholders to back a proposal, recommending Facebook set up an separate risk oversight committee; 24/03/2018 – Timeline: Facebook and Google Under Regulators’ Glare; 27/03/2018 – I checked and it turns out Facebook knows a lot about me; 15/05/2018 – Facebook has suspended hundreds of apps in its effort to uncover another Cambridge Analytica:; 22/03/2018 – James Crabtree: Facebook must confront its Asian shortcomings; 29/03/2018 – Facebook was informed privacy breach app might sell user data; 07/03/2018 – Grenade blast kills one in Sri Lanka communal violence, social media blocked; 22/05/2018 – MANY EUROPEANS USED FACEBOOK SAFETY CHECK TOOL AFTER ATTACKS-ZUCKERBERG; 14/04/2018 – Cambridge University Pushes Back Against Facebook Scrutiny of Research Apps

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.90 EPS, up 9.20% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.74 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.42 billion for 26.21 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 123.53% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 55,070 are owned by Aspiriant Ltd Liability Com. Marathon Trading Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 33,070 shares. American Money Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.75% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 8,073 shares. First Eagle Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 2.22M shares. Harvard Mngmt has 12.96% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Boston Advsr Ltd Co reported 103,205 shares. Toth Financial Advisory Corp stated it has 380 shares. The North Carolina-based Boys Arnold And Com Incorporated has invested 1.03% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Wade G W reported 18,312 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt accumulated 6.32M shares. 52,276 are held by Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca. Sun Life Fincl Incorporated invested 0.15% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Primecap Ca invested in 128,400 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 4,976 were accumulated by Jarislowsky Fraser Limited. Columbus Hill Mngmt LP reported 174,353 shares stake.

Greenbrier Partners Capital Management Llc, which manages about $373.15M and $562.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 30,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $9.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $13.54 million activity. Stretch Colin had sold 750 shares worth $124,035. Another trade for 4,761 shares valued at $788,374 was made by Wehner David M. on Thursday, January 31. $795,000 worth of stock was sold by Cox Christopher K on Wednesday, January 30.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours: Sarin Scare at Facebook, Gilead to Make Arthritis Drug Submission Soon – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Does Facebookâ€™s Libra Currency Change the Outlook of Visa Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: New Highs Coming – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “3 Reasons Facebook Can Monetize Stories Faster and Better Than Snap – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “As Facebook Prepares To Launch Libra, Regulators Are Watching – Benzinga” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approved Two New Indications for KEYTRUDA – StreetInsider.com” on June 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dow Jones Today: Almost Some Half-Day Fireworks – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Merck (MRK) Announces FDA Approved its KEYTRUDA as Monotherapy for Some Patients with Metastatic SCLC with Disease Progression – StreetInsider.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange Launches NYSE Board Advisory Council to Advance Board Diversity – Business Wire” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Auxier Asset stated it has 129,956 shares. Pnc Finance Service Group Inc invested in 8.77M shares or 0.73% of the stock. Keating Inv Counselors Inc holds 96,891 shares. Aviance Cap Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 31,125 shares. Hengehold Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 39,341 shares or 0.77% of the stock. Premier Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 17,434 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc holds 65,874 shares. 154,858 are held by Capwealth Advsrs Lc. 51,732 were reported by Maryland Mgmt. Marco Inv Llc has 0.84% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 54,462 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 112,852 shares. Weiss Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.02% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) or 2,479 shares. Pictet Bankshares Limited has invested 0.32% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Charles Schwab has invested 0.65% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). St Johns Invest Mngmt Llc invested in 17,740 shares.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income by 21,136 shares to 282,027 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,178 shares, and cut its stake in Cleveland Cliffs Inc.