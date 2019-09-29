First Dallas Securities Has Upped Disney Walt Co (DIS) Holding by $340,550; T (TMUS) Shareholder Hallmark Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position by $819,106 as Share Price Rose

Hallmark Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 4.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc sold 11,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 249,851 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.52M, down from 260,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.82% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $77.56. About 3.41M shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 01/05/2018 – T-MOBILE CEO: LOOKING FORWARD TO SPENDING MORE DAYS IN DC; 26/04/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: T-Mobile, Sprint make progress in talks, aim for deal next week; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile/Sprint: thaw loser; 30/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile to Merge, in Bid to Remake Wireless Market; 13/03/2018 – CONNECTIONS™: The Premier Connected Home Conference Features Keynotes from Comcast, Google, Intel, Samsung, and T-Mobile; 30/04/2018 – RadioResource: T-Mobile US, Sprint Agree to Merge for $146B Combined Company; 14/05/2018 – T-MOBILE USA, REPORTS CONSENT SOLICITATIONS WITH RESPECT TO SOM; 01/05/2018 – T-Mobile Celebrates 5 Years as a Public Company with Record-Low Churn, Industry-Leading Customer Growth, and Strong; 01/05/2018 – Deutsche Telekom Expects Debt Repayment If T-Mobile Buys Sprint; 27/04/2018 – BREAKING:Sprint, T-Mobile set to announce a $26 billlion merger that values Sprint near its market value

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 122.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,455 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $622,000, up from 2,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 8.40 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – Disney names James Pitaro as new ESPN chief; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 07/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 18/04/2018 – Comcast Bid for Fox Assets Was a 17% Premium to Disney’s Roughly $29 Per Share Offer – Filing; 04/04/2018 – Walt Disney CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER; 16/05/2018 – Lasseter Could Return in a Creative Capacity, With Fewer Management Responsibilities; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 24/05/2018 – Comcast and Disney fight for Fox entertainment prize

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74 million and $942.09M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mc Donald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) by 9,090 shares to 10,776 shares, valued at $2.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 17,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 144,354 shares, and has risen its stake in Carter Inc (NYSE:CRI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TMUS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 138 raised stakes. 268.25 million shares or 1.93% more from 263.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.