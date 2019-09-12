First Dallas Securities Has Trimmed Its Stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by $564,461 as Stock Declined; Gofen & Glossberg Has Lifted Salesforce.Com (CRM) Position by $1.35 Million

Gofen & Glossberg Llc increased its stake in Salesforce.Com (CRM) by 6.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gofen & Glossberg Llc bought 8,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 150,057 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $22.77 million, up from 141,089 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gofen & Glossberg Llc who had been investing in Salesforce.Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.14B market cap company. The stock increased 2.97% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $154.09. About 6.07M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – Salesforce Reaches Deal to Buy Cloud-Application Builder MuleSoft; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 20/03/2018 – Salesforce to Acquire MuleSoft for Enterprise Value of $6.5B; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Selling Bonds to Finance MuleSoft Acquisition; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce Essentials will be a simplified version of the company’s Sales and Service Cloud products for small businesses; 17/05/2018 – Salesforce Favored by 12 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 23/04/2018 – DJ salesforcecom inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CRM); 05/04/2018 – LAUNCH: Salesforce $2.5b Debt Offering in Two Parts; 20/04/2018 – Salesforce CEO Made 30 Times Typical Worker Last Year, But Ratio Should Have Been Much Higher — MarketWatch

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 15.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 13,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.58% . The institutional investor held 73,960 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.20M, down from 87,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.84. About 3.30 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 06/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER – POSSIBLE OFFER FOR SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP PLC; 16/05/2018 – International Paper: Would Seek a Secondary Listing on the London Stk Exchange; 16/05/2018 – INTL PAPER SUPPORT OF IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT REPEATS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTED INTL PAPER’S PROPOSALS; 16/05/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER -INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY SUPPORTS IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL TIMELINE; 16/05/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA SAYS WELCOMES CERTAINTY PROVIDED BY IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL DEADLINE; 07/03/2018 – REG-Smurfit Kappa Group PLC Statement re Board Reaffirms Rejection of International Paper Proposal; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Remains Ready to Engage with Smurfit Kappa; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit/International Paper: package deal

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $398.64 million for 10.46 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year's $1.56 per share. IP's profit will be $398.64 million for 10.46 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1.

Gofen & Glossberg Llc, which manages about $3.51 billion and $2.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) by 4,737 shares to 179,097 shares, valued at $31.27 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico (NYSE:PEP) by 7,718 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 411,432 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.76 in 2019Q1.