First Dallas Securities Has Trimmed Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Holding by $338,800; E Trade Financial (ETFC) Share Price Declined While Picton Mahoney Asset Management Trimmed Holding by $9.78 Million

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) by 40.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 1,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,030 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $492,000, down from 3,430 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Wholesale Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.98 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $270.53. About 929,169 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 25/05/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Costco, Exits Comcast, Cuts Apple; 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – SECOND QUARTER TRAFFIC OR SHOPPING FREQUENCY WAS UP 3.7% WORLDWIDE AND 3.4% IN THE U.S. – CONF CALL; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 63.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management sold 212,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.61% . The institutional investor held 121,000 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.62 million, down from 333,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $40.23. About 1.37M shares traded. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 18.62% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.62% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades E*trade To Baa2, Outlook Stable; 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – NET NEW BROKERAGE ASSETS WERE $18.2 BLN IN APRIL; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – E*TRADE RAISED TO Baa2 FROM Baa3 BY MOODY’S; 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 23/05/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corporation Announces Upcoming Speaking Engagement; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q EPS 88c; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $708 MLN VS $553 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q TOTAL NET REV $708M, EST. $688.2M

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) by 24,475 shares to 50,260 shares, valued at $972,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hodges Fund (HDPMX) by 20,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 26.73 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Investment Advsrs invested in 0.48% or 5,836 shares. Autus Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.99% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 7,554 shares. Fundx Inv Group Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.15% or 1,832 shares. Profit Investment Limited Liability holds 1.14% or 6,140 shares in its portfolio. Allstate stated it has 41,802 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd Company owns 0.08% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 2,764 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.02% or 1,120 shares. Banque Pictet Cie Sa accumulated 2,350 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Salem Investment Counselors Incorporated reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel has 109,823 shares for 3.6% of their portfolio. Veritas Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 620 shares. Adirondack Tru has 0.24% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 1,442 shares. Payden And Rygel invested 2.08% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST).

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.00 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $239.82M for 10.06 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.71% negative EPS growth.

