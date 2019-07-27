First Dallas Securities Has Raised Merck & Co (MRK) Stake by $1.82 Million; As Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) Stock Declined, Holder Omers Administration Has Decreased Position by $54.37 Million

Omers Administration Corp decreased its stake in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto (CM) by 19.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Omers Administration Corp sold 671,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.08% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.73 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $223.79M, down from 3.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Omers Administration Corp who had been investing in Cdn Imperial Bk Comm Toronto for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $35.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $78.68. About 168,860 shares traded. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) has declined 9.78% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CM News: 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $2.95; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Capital Markets Net C$249M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$212M; 23/05/2018 – CANADIAN IMPERIAL BANK OF COMMERCE CM.TO – QTRLY SHR $2.89; 11/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Athene Holding, Aercap Holdings N.V, Amdocs, Signet Jewelers, Canadian Imperial Ba; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Canadian Personal, Small Business Banking Net C$584M; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Net C$1.32B; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank Announces New Normal Course Issuer Bid; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q EPS C$2.89; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Imperial Bank 2Q Adj EPS C$2.95

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 273.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 21,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 29,980 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 8,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $209.65B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $81.43. About 7.21 million shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 03/05/2018 – European Medicines Agency Validates Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Type Il Variation Application for Opdivo Plus Yervoy Combination for Treatment of First-Line Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC); 27/04/2018 – ADVANTAGENE – ITS INVESTIGATIONAL GMCI COMBINED WITH OPDIVO IS TO TREAT NEWLY DIAGNOSED MALIGNANT GLIOMA PATIENTS GETTING SURGERY WITH/WITHOUT TEMOZOLOMIDE; 01/05/2018 – MERCK & CO SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.16 TO $4.28, SAW $4.08 TO $4.23; 15/05/2018 – Merck KGaA Sees Organic Sales Growth of Between 3% and 5% in 2018; 06/03/2018 – BIOLINERX SEES PHASE 2A BL-8040, KEYTRUDA COMBO RESULTS 2H `18; 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: EMA Accepts Regulatory Submission for Lynparza in BRCA-Mutated HER2-Negative Metastatic Breast Cancer; 08/03/2018 – Merck KGaA 4Q Ebitda Pre-Exceptionals at EUR1.01B; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA: Evobrutinib Study Looked at Multiple Sclerosis; 22/05/2018 – MERCK MRK.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.48/SHR

Analysts await Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $2.29 earnings per share, down 3.78% or $0.09 from last year’s $2.38 per share. CM’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 8.59 P/E if the $2.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.23 actual earnings per share reported by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.69% EPS growth.

Omers Administration Corp, which manages about $8.69 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lsc Communications Inc by 566,700 shares to 988,600 shares, valued at $6.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arris International Plc by 192,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 583,300 shares, and has risen its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT).

More notable recent Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “5 Safe Dividend Stocks With Yields Over 5% – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 25, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Income Alert: 2 High-Yield Stocks With Rising Dividends – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 15, 2019, Fool.ca published: “2 Severely Undervalued Stocks Poised to Beat the Market in H2 2019 – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cronos Group: Bubbles And Smoke – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “This Bank May Have the Most Upside – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hodges Blue Chip Equity Income by 21,136 shares to 282,027 shares, valued at $4.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc by 49,488 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,512 shares, and cut its stake in Kraft Heinz Co.