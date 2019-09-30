First Dallas Securities Has Raised Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $340,550; Stock Rose; Sky Investment Group Has Cut Masco (MAS) Position by $765,414; Stock Price Rose

Sky Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Masco Corp (MAS) by 21.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sky Investment Group Llc sold 19,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.71% . The institutional investor held 71,807 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.82 million, down from 91,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sky Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Masco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $41.81. About 740,309 shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 3.29% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.29% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – Masco Backs 2018 EPS $2.36-EPS $2.51; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – June 6, 2018; 24/04/2018 – MASCO AFFIRMING 2018 ADJ. EPS FORECAST; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 24/04/2018 – MASCO SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.48 TO $2.63, EST. $2.57; 26/04/2018 – Hilco Corporate Finance Advises Go! Retail Group’s New Financing; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 122.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 4,455 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $622,000, up from 2,005 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.99B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $130.45. About 2.24M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 30/05/2018 – Fox sets shareholder vote on Disney deal for July 10; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Sets July 10, 2018 Special Meeting For Vote On Merger Agreement With The Walt Disney Company; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 08/05/2018 – DIS: Iger is basically saying Disney will no longer license its Marvel and other Disney premium content to anything but linear networks once its streaming service launches. $DIS – ! $DIS; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’; 02/05/2018 – Disney is chomping into the food industry with a digital channel called ‘Disney Eats.’; 11/04/2018 – New York Post: 500 pounds of meth found hidden in Disney figurines; 14/03/2018 – THE WALT DISNEY CO TO CONSOLIDATE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES, TECHNOLOGY & INTERNATIONAL MEDIA OPERATIONS INTO SINGLE BUSINESS

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Masco sets new $2B buyback program – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Masco Corporation (MAS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 45 investors sold MAS shares while 176 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 247.71 million shares or 2.49% less from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gulf International Comml Bank (Uk) owns 0.05% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 72,991 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 505,150 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 63,296 shares. Water Island Capital Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% stake. Da Davidson And holds 0.01% or 14,571 shares. 99,211 are owned by Royal London Asset. Sei Invs has 0.01% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Swiss Financial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 960,041 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1,300 shares. Amica Mutual Ins Co reported 8,445 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company invested in 0% or 4,116 shares. M&T Bancorporation has 0% invested in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) for 21,671 shares. 161,630 were accumulated by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher. Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.02% in Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability, a Connecticut-based fund reported 68,265 shares.

Sky Investment Group Llc, which manages about $296.40 million and $285.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 4,898 shares to 10,147 shares, valued at $2.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.49M for 14.72 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.