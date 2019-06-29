First Dallas Securities Has Lowered Encore Wire (WIRE) Position as Share Value Declined; Oshkosh (OSK) Shareholder Cipher Capital LP Decreased Its Stake

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 62.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 12,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,550 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 20,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.22B market cap company. The stock increased 2.74% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $58.58. About 137,722 shares traded or 69.15% up from the average. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 14.57% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.14% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX REPORTS RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS; 28/03/2018 – Encore Wire Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – Syndax Pharmaceuticals: Elucidating The Results Of The Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial; 28/03/2018 – FDA: Encore Medical, Lp- Altivate Anatomic(TM) INSTRUMENTATION, PEGGED GLENOID TRIAL, SIZE 38mm, REF 804-07-380 Product Us; 04/04/2018 – CONATUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ENCORE-LF FOR LIVER FUNCTION WITH TOP-LINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN SECOND HALF OF 2019; 27/04/2018 – WYNN TO RENAME MASSACHUSETTS CASINO ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR; 17/05/2018 – Syndax Announces Updated Results from Phase 2 ENCORE 601 Trial of Entinostat in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab); 27/04/2018 – Wynn Proposes Change To Name Of $2.5 Billion Boston Casino To Encore Boston Harbor — MarketWatch; 17/05/2018 – The Republican: Off the table: Wynn Resorts declines offers from MGM, Caesars to buy Encore Boston Harbor; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’

Cipher Capital Lp decreased its stake in Oshkosh Corp (OSK) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cipher Capital Lp sold 33,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.88% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 19,150 shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44 million, down from 52,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cipher Capital Lp who had been investing in Oshkosh Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $83.49. About 850,097 shares traded or 51.34% up from the average. Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) has risen 2.41% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.02% the S&P500. Some Historical OSK News: 05/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Host Second Feed the Body, Feed the Soul Musical Experience on April 14; 19/03/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP OSK.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – RAISES FISCAL 2018 ESTIMATED EPS RANGE; 03/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Oshkosh $300m WNG 10Y; IPT +187.5 Area; 26/04/2018 – Oshkosh Sees FY Adj EPS $5.40-Adj EPS $5.85; 26/04/2018 – OSHKOSH CORP – INCREASES FISCAL 2018 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Oshkosh: Retired General Raymond T. Odierno Appointed to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Oshkosh Corp.’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB-‘; 11/05/2018 – OSHKOSH BOOSTS BOARD SIZE FROM 11 TO 12 MEMBERS; 12/04/2018 – Oshkosh Corporation to Announce Second Quarter Earnings April 26, 2018

Analysts await Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.41 EPS, up 9.55% or $0.21 from last year’s $2.2 per share. OSK’s profit will be $168.49 million for 8.66 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.82 actual EPS reported by Oshkosh Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 32.42% EPS growth.

Cipher Capital Lp, which manages about $339.00M and $1.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 64,256 shares to 93,371 shares, valued at $1.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (NYSE:AXS) by 47,132 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,230 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $5.09 million activity. Jones Wilson R had sold 16,000 shares worth $1.26 million. Sagehorn David M. sold $2.31 million worth of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) on Wednesday, February 13. The insider Cortina Ignacio A sold $373,300.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 1,613 shares to 17,578 shares, valued at $6.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 22,005 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,105 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).