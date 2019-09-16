First Dallas Securities Has Lifted Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $619,125 as Share Price Declined; Broadwood Capital Increases Holding in Staar Surgical Co (STAA)

Broadwood Capital Inc increased its stake in Staar Surgical Co (STAA) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadwood Capital Inc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.18% . The hedge fund held 10.84M shares of the ophthalmic goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $318.50 million, up from 10.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc who had been investing in Staar Surgical Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $29.56. About 170,111 shares traded. STAAR Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) has declined 6.80% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical STAA News: 20/04/2018 – Matthew Haverland Slated To Helm Staar Surgical Company; 02/05/2018 – Staar Surgical 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 12/04/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developers of STAAR MASTER®, Partner with Learning Blade® to Bring Leading STEM Solution to Texas; 09/03/2018 Staar Surgical Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS LEARNING SYSTEMS, DEVELOPER OF STAAR MASTER®, BUYS; 23/03/2018 – Staar Surgical Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep Offerings; 20/04/2018 – /DISREGARD RELEASE: Staar Surgical Company/; 30/05/2018 – ECS Learning Systems, Developer of STAAR MASTER®, Acquires PREPWORKS® to Create Industry-Leading Adaptive K-12 Test-Prep; 19/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of STAAR Surgical Company Investors (STAA)

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 185.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 15,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 24,427 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $971,000, up from 8,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.87% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $39.52. About 16.40 million shares traded or 55.37% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.07% or 800,442 shares. Ci Invs has 0.18% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). 5,378 are owned by Cubic Asset Mngmt Limited Co. Regentatlantic Cap Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 7,370 shares. Bartlett Limited holds 0.04% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 28,886 shares. 41,187 are held by Tdam Usa. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Lc holds 0.92% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) or 441,038 shares. 66,933 were reported by Van Strum & Towne. The Illinois-based Zacks Inv Mgmt has invested 0.34% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Raymond James And Assoc accumulated 1.22M shares. 7,083 were reported by Dakota Wealth Mngmt. Adams Natural Resource Fund reported 430,600 shares. Moors Cabot accumulated 56,926 shares. 25,300 were accumulated by Logan Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Iowa Natl Bank reported 0.5% stake.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $2.22 million activity.