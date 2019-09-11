First Dallas Securities Has Increased Stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by $465,025; Rpc (RES) Shares Declined While Dean Investment Associates Has Upped Its Stake

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 25.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 117,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 582,640 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.65M, up from 465,460 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $5.66. About 161,954 shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION WILL NOT IMPACT SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME, OF UP TO £100 MLN, CURRENTLY BEING EXECUTED; 25/04/2018 – RPC, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – ACQUISITION OF NORDFOLIEN GMBH (“NORDFOLIEN”) FOR A CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team; 29/03/2018 – RPC Expects FY18 Revenue Significantly Ahead of Prior Year

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 24,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 50,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 25,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.98B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.76. About 139,494 shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 29/05/2018 – Matador Resources Company Provides 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Information; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Matador Resources: Steven W. Ohnimus to Resign From Board on June 7; 22/05/2018 – S&P REVISES MATADOR RESOURCES CO TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 15/05/2018 – MATADOR PARTNERS GROUP AG SQL.BE – PLANS TO FURTHER INCREASE ITS DIVIDEND; 02/04/2018 – Matador Resources Presenting at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 9; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources Co Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 14/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO FUND ACQUISITION OF LEASEHOLD AND MINERAL ACRES IN DELAWARE BASIN; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (NYSE:TPL) by 1,297 shares to 21,941 shares, valued at $16.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,030 shares, and cut its stake in Encore Wire Corp (NASDAQ:WIRE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise holds 638,226 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Pier Capital Ltd accumulated 1.19% or 397,044 shares. 45,000 are owned by Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. Dupont Capital Management invested in 0.01% or 16,083 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset has invested 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Moreover, Farmers And Merchants has 0% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Nicholas Inv Ptnrs Lp has 0.67% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). 49,259 are held by Barclays Public Ltd Liability Com. Pitcairn stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 5,838 shares in its portfolio. Sei Invs holds 86,154 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 18,249 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd has 0.57% invested in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Cs Mckee LP holds 0.1% or 56,150 shares.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $578,759 activity. The insider STEWART KENNETH L. bought 5,000 shares worth $88,800. $22,365 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Lancaster David E. $54,933 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by POSNER DAVID M. on Thursday, August 8. Hairford Matthew V also bought $22,275 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) on Wednesday, August 7. Macalik Robert T bought $22,425 worth of stock or 1,500 shares. PARKER TIMOTHY E. had bought 3,584 shares worth $49,961.

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42 million and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of Hawaii Corp (NYSE:BOH) by 17,550 shares to 71,210 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Heartland Express Inc (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 101,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,955 shares, and cut its stake in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock reported 2.72M shares. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 0% or 11,817 shares in its portfolio. 71,570 were reported by Wellington Mgmt Llp. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 974,433 shares. Advisory Services Network Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). First Tru Lp holds 0.03% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. 12,071 are owned by Cambridge Investment Advisors. Waddell And Reed has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Franklin Resource holds 187,700 shares. Natixis holds 0.02% or 322,948 shares. Moreover, Pnc Financial Gp has 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Commercial Bank Of Mellon holds 0.01% of its portfolio in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 1.70M shares. Tudor Invest Corporation Et Al owns 0.01% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 18,722 shares. 46,841 are owned by Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc). Principal Financial Gp holds 12,110 shares.