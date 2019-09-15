First Dallas Securities Has Decreased Stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by $773,424; Fiduciary Management Decreased Pepsico (PEP) Holding as Valuation Rose

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr (TPL) by 4.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 984 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 20,957 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.49 million, down from 21,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $658.66. About 10,280 shares traded. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Fiduciary Management Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc. (PEP) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc sold 459,187 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 2.95M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $387.14 million, down from 3.41M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $136.44. About 4.01M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks to Continue to Operate Independently From Headquarters in San Francisco; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 19/03/2018 – PEPSICO WILL PUBLISH LIST OF MILLS PRODUCE PALM OIL; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 16/03/2018 – Pepsi CEO Makes 650 Times The Typical Worker — MarketWatch; 06/03/2018 – PEPSI COLA PRODUCTS PHILS INC PIP.PS – IS REQUESTING THE SUGAR REGULATORY ADMINISTRATION FOR RECLASSIFICATION OF HIGH FRUCTOSE CORN SYRUP IMPORTS; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO CANADA – IMPACTED PRODUCT LIMITED TO 750 BAGS DISTRIBUTED TO SOME RETAILERS IN ONTARIO, NO IMPACTED PRODUCT SHIPPED TO OTHER PROVINCES OR U.S; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO -CEO SAYS COMPANY IS NOT LOOKING AT SEPARATION OR SALE OF NORTH AMERICAN BEVERAGES

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eplus Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 74,020 shares to 873,721 shares, valued at $60.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 86,584 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.25 million shares, and has risen its stake in Msc Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 3 before the open. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 22.74 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 43 investors sold PEP shares while 724 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 2 investors sold TPL shares while 53 reduced holdings.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 109 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $5.00 million activity. Horizon Kinetics LLC also bought $31,546 worth of Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) shares.