First Dallas Securities Has Decreased Its Holding in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (TPL) as Share Price Declined; Bandera Partners Has Decreased Its Position in Facebook (FB) by $639,100 as Share Price Rose

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (TPL) by 5.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 1,297 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 21,941 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.98M, down from 23,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94B market cap company. It closed at $636.25 lastly. It is down 9.29% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Bandera Partners Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bandera Partners Llc sold 3,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 73,150 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.19M, down from 77,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bandera Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $524.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $3.37 during the last trading session, reaching $183.73. About 2.91M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S DATA BROKER PARTNERS ALSO INCLUDED EXPERIAN EXPN.L , TRANSUNION TRU.N AND WPP WPP.L; 26/04/2018 – EMarketer predicts Amazon will become the third largest digital ad seller in the U.S. by 2020, behind Google and Facebook; 23/03/2018 – One good thing from Facebook data scandal: Thousands of new jobs AI alone can’t handle; 17/03/2018 – Facebook suspended the data analytics firm that helped Donald Trump get elected; 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: A Tense Exchange Involving Palantir; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Sued by Investors Over Leak (Video); 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal is a “serious moment” for the future of the internet, World Wide Web creator Tim Berners-Lee said; 06/04/2018 – New York Post: Sandberg warns of more Facebook privacy scandals; 21/03/2018 – Facebook is enacting six main initiatives to prevent companies from having access to users’ personal data without authorization; 24/05/2018 – Facebook is now labeling political ads to try and prevent another Russian situation Political advertisers will also need to register with Facebook by “confirming their identity and location.”

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (NYSE:ENLC) by 37,245 shares to 240,052 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hodges Fund (HDPMX) by 20,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR).

Since March 15, 2019, it had 98 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.64 million activity. On Tuesday, April 2 the insider Horizon Kinetics LLC bought $33,649.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53B for 23.68 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.