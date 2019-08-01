First Dallas Securities Has Decreased Holding in Ryman Hospitality Properties I (RHP) as Stock Price Declined; Cabot Oil & Gas Com (COG) Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Lifted Stake

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co increased its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com (COG) by 237.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co bought 195,456 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.51% . The institutional investor held 277,845 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.25 million, up from 82,389 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.24% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $18.73. About 16.93M shares traded or 160.02% up from the average. Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:COG) has declined 15.71% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.71% the S&P500. Some Historical COG News: 17/05/2018 – Cabot Oil 10.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 21/04/2018 – DJ Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COG); 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP QTRLY DAILY EQUIVALENT PRODUCTION OF 1,884 MLN CUBIC FEET EQUIVALENT (MMCFE) PER DAY; 06/03/2018 ClinicalTrial US: Cognition Evolution and MRI Markers in PPMS Patients on 2 Years (PRO-COG); 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas: Borrowing Base Reaffirmed by Lenders at $3.2B; 28/03/2018 – Cog, SIEMonster Increase Security of Event Monitoring Platform for the Enterprise Market; 25/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Corp expected to post earnings of 27 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas 1Q Rev $473.2M; 27/04/2018 – Cabot Oil & Gas Sees 2018 Daily Production Growth of 10%-15%; 27/04/2018 – CABOT OIL & GAS CORP – EXCLUDING IMPACT OF DERIVATIVES, FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS PRICE REALIZATIONS WERE $2.50 PER MCF

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties I (RHP) by 10.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 4,418 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.65% . The institutional investor held 38,041 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.13M, down from 42,459 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Ryman Hospitality Properties I for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.47% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $73.9. About 216,795 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021; 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN BUYS 8TH SITE FOR RETIREMMENT VILLAGE IN VICTORIA; 17/05/2018 – Ryman Healthcare FY Trading Revenue NZ$341M, Total Operating Revenue NZ$342.5M; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 05/04/2018 – Billboard: NEEDTOBREATHE Perform ‘No Excuses’ for Ryman Unplugged: Exclusive Video; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M

Analysts await Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 4.44% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.8 per share. RHP’s profit will be $96.70 million for 9.83 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.33% EPS growth.

