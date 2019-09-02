First Dallas Securities Has Cut Stake in Encore Wire (WIRE) by $715,122 as Market Value Declined; Omnicom Group (OMC) Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Has Raised Its Holding by $625,536 as Stock Rose

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased its stake in Encore Wire Corp (WIRE) by 62.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 12,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.90% . The institutional investor held 7,550 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $432,000, down from 20,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Encore Wire Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $53.99. About 34,597 shares traded. Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) has risen 17.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.60% the S&P500. Some Historical WIRE News: 09/04/2018 – ECS Awarded $17.5 Billion ENCORE lll IDIQ Contract Vehicle by DISA; 04/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Encore Wire, Wildhorse Resource Development, CTS, Del Taco Restaurants, Basic Energy Se; 19/03/2018 – ENDOLOGIX INC – POSITIVE RESULTS FROM GLOBAL ENCORE ANALYSIS WITH POLYMER ENDOVASCULAR ANEURYSM REPAIR USING OVATION ABDOMINAL STENT GRAFT SYSTEMS; 27/04/2018 – WYNN CEO MATT MADDOX PROPOSES CALLING CASINO ‘ENCORE BOSTON HARBOR’; 27/04/2018 – Medford Trnscrpt: Wynn’s Boston gaming resort renamed `Encore Boston Harbor’; 01/05/2018 – Encore Wire 1Q EPS 54c; 09/04/2018 – ECS GETS $17.5B ENCORE III IDIQ CONTRACT VEHICLE BY DISA; 05/03/2018 SYNDAX PHARMACEUTICALS – PHASE 2 ENCORE 601 PD-(L)1 REFRACTORY MELANOMA COHORT DATA AND MELANOMA REGISTRATION STRATEGY DISCLOSURE FORTHCOMING IN 2Q18; 09/04/2018 – ECS – ENCORE lll HAS BOTH A FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM AND FIVE-YEAR OPTION PERIOD; 09/04/2018 – ASGN’S ECS: ENCORE III HAS FIVE-YEAR BASE TERM, 5-YR OPTION

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 5.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 8,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 159,046 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.61M, up from 150,358 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $76.06. About 1.92 million shares traded or 5.62% up from the average. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 06/03/2018 NAFE Names FleishmanHillard One of the 2018 “Top 10 Companies for Executive Women”; 17/04/2018 – OMNICOM 1Q REV. $3.63B, EST. $3.62B; 12/03/2018 – GSD&M IDEA CITY WINS $741 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom holds steady in tough market for advertising groups; 27/03/2018 – OMNICOM GROUP: OMNICOM HEALTH GROUP BUYS ELSEVIER’S PHARMA; 04/04/2018 – Omnicom’s DAS Group Forms Specialty Marketing Practice Area, Stacey Hightower Named CEO; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads; 16/04/2018 – lRl and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 17/04/2018 – Omnicom 1Q Net $264.1M; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05 million and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Triumph Bancorp Inc by 22,005 shares to 72,105 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hodges Fund (HDPMX) by 20,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 379,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).

Analysts await Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ:WIRE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.97 EPS, down 14.16% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WIRE’s profit will be $19.85 million for 13.91 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Encore Wire Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91 billion and $4.30B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) by 33,948 shares to 2.33 million shares, valued at $103.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 58,593 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.39M shares, and cut its stake in Telefonica Brasil Sa.

