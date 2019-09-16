First Dallas Securities Has Boosted Holding in Applied Matls (AMAT) as Shares Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Declined, Shareholder Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Trimmed by $486,324 Its Position

Legg Mason Asset Management Japan decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 41.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan sold 6,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The hedge fund held 8,901 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $683,000, down from 15,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 25/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 13/04/2018 – MA AG: COURT ORDERS EXXON TO TURN OVER DOCUMENTS IN PROBE; 27/04/2018 – Mixed Oil Fortunes: Exxon Misses, Chevron Crushes Estimates; 07/03/2018 – Exxon: Upstream Plans Involve Low-Cost-Of-Supply Investments in U.S. Tight Oil, Deepwater, LNG; 23/05/2018 – ExxonMobil sets new targets for reducing emissions; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N CEO SAYS ‘TRILLIONS OF DOLLARS OF NEW INVESTMENTS’ NEEDED TO SUPPLY WORLD’S RISING DEMAND FOR OIL AND NATURAL GAS; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – BY 2025 EXPECTS CASH FLOW COULD GROW 90 PCT AT 2017 OIL PRICES; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q CAPEX $4.87B, EST. $4.88B; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY TO RESTART HYDROCRACKER OVER WEEKEND

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 61.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 8,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.81% . The institutional investor held 21,750 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $977,000, up from 13,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $51.35. About 6.05M shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has risen 3.05% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.05% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations; 23/04/2018 – DJ Applied Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMAT); 18/05/2018 – Applied Materials Records Highest COGS in Over 28 Years; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.13-Adj EPS $1.21

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 59 investors sold AMAT shares while 286 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 198 raised stakes. 706.95 million shares or 0.64% more from 702.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% or 68,383 shares in its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Ser Inc has 0.09% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) for 60,122 shares. Clearbridge Limited has 0% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Ci Invests owns 537,002 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Limited accumulated 217,360 shares. Hbk Invests Ltd Partnership accumulated 7,834 shares. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Grp Limited Co reported 0.07% stake. Sit reported 0.66% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Parnassus Investments Ca owns 6.70 million shares or 1.14% of their US portfolio. 10,205 are owned by Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Limited. Kelly Lawrence W And Ca has 0.75% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Parkside Retail Bank And holds 0.02% or 1,618 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.09% or 224,109 shares in its portfolio. Franklin Inc reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Bridgeway Mngmt Inc accumulated 120,900 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Buckingham Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.73% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). New Jersey-based Nuwave Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cheviot Value Limited Liability Corporation reported 34,933 shares stake. Argi Investment Svcs Llc holds 0.13% or 31,807 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corp holds 700,249 shares. Rockland Co has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Penobscot Inv Com invested 1.34% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Tocqueville Asset Management LP reported 825,269 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys reported 7.60M shares or 1.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc has 0.33% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 41,375 shares. Trust Company Of Vermont holds 186,389 shares. White Pine Capital Ltd reported 0.95% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Founders Financial Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,495 shares. Pnc Fincl Service Group Inc Inc holds 14.33M shares. Riverhead Mgmt Llc reported 196,795 shares.