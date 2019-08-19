First Dallas Securities Continues to Hold Position in Matador Resources Co (MTDR); Fiserv (FISV) Market Valuation Rose While Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Cut Its Position by $1.34 Million

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Matador Resources Co (MTDR) by 94.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 24,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.92% . The institutional investor held 50,260 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $972,000, up from 25,785 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Matador Resources Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.76% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $15.59. About 1.25 million shares traded. Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) has declined 47.42% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MTDR News: 15/05/2018 – MATADOR RESOURCES CO – TOTAL ESTIMATED GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING, BEFORE ESTIMATED FEES AND EXPENSES, ARE APPROXIMATELY $229.3 MLN; 22/05/2018 – S&P Raises Corporate Credit Rating on Matador Resources to ‘B+’ From ‘B’; 14/03/2018 – Matador Resources at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 19/04/2018 – MATADOR REPORTS COMPLETION & EXPANSION OF BLACK RIVER PLANT; 24/04/2018 – MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG MT4.BN – SHAREHOLDERS OF MATADOR PRIVATE EQUITY AG TO DECIDE ON MERGER AT GENERAL MEETING; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Matador To B1; Stable Outlook; 05/03/2018 Matador Resources Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Matador Resources Company Announces Completion and Start-up of Expansion of Black River Processing Plant in Rustler Breaks; 20/03/2018 – MATADOR TO B1 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 15/05/2018 – Matador Resources at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp sold 15,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 369,877 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.72 million, down from 385,115 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $72.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 1.30M shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 09/04/2018 – Fiserv Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 21/05/2018 – Fiserv Named to 2018 List of FORTUNE 500 Companies; 06/03/2018 Fiserv and Mastercard Help Financial Institutions Approve More Genuine Transactions Without Increasing Risk; 27/04/2018 – Allied Irish Bank Wins Celent Model Bank Award for Payments Transformation with Dovetail Payments Platform from Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c

More notable recent Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Matador Resources (MTDR) Tops Q2 EPS by 8c, Revenues Beat – StreetInsider.com” on July 31, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Matador Resources 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Matador Resources Company 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Copy insiders and buy these stocks â€” because they see no recession looming – MarketWatch” published on August 17, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Matador Resources Company Announces Acreage Acquisitions in BLM New Mexico Oil and Gas Lease Sale – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2018.

Since March 7, 2019, it had 13 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $596,099 activity. On Friday, June 7 the insider Hairford Matthew V bought $33,560. Another trade for 5,000 shares valued at $88,800 was bought by STEWART KENNETH L.. $16,000 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Adams Craig N. Macalik Robert T had bought 1,500 shares worth $22,425 on Thursday, August 8. $30,680 worth of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) was bought by Robinson Bradley M. On Thursday, August 15 the insider PARKER TIMOTHY E. bought $49,961.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 13,731 shares to 12,548 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 6,531 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,178 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (NYSE:TPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold MTDR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 108.09 million shares or 0.01% more from 108.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cs Mckee Limited Partnership holds 0.1% or 56,150 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group accumulated 83 shares or 0% of the stock. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) or 15,600 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 20,700 shares. State Street Corporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR) for 5.61 million shares. Retirement Of Alabama accumulated 449,842 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has 12,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 3,853 shares. Mcf Advsrs Ltd accumulated 72,750 shares or 0.24% of the stock. 69,370 are owned by Central Commercial Bank. Tiaa Cref Invest Limited Company invested 0.04% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR). Victory Capital holds 1.11M shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Finance Management Pro owns 200 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag holds 0% or 75,742 shares. New York-based Neuberger Berman Gru Lc has invested 0.12% in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR).

More notable recent Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 22, 2019 : FOLD, FAST, IQ, GRPN, PBCT, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fiserv discusses effects of BofA JV dissolution – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: ALGN, FISV – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bluebird, Genmab, GTT, Humana, News Corp, NOV, ONEOK, Symantec, Uber and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 25, 2019 : AMZN, GOOG, GOOGL, INTC, SBUX, SYK, AFL, FISV, RSG, FTV, VRSN, EIX – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp, which manages about $1.58 billion and $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 9,259 shares to 227,460 shares, valued at $14.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 284 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,768 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT).

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.43 million for 31.20 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.