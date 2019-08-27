First Dallas Securities Boosted Enlink Midstream Unit Rep (ENLC) Holding; Principal Financial Group Has Upped Its Prologis (PLD) Holding

First Dallas Securities Inc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep (ENLC) by 18.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Dallas Securities Inc bought 37,245 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.36% . The institutional investor held 240,052 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07M, up from 202,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc Unit Rep for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.14. About 901,931 shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 40.19% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.19% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 19/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream Declares Quarterly Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 28/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream to Participate in Investor Conferences; 03/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Deutsche Bank Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S

Principal Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 8.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Principal Financial Group Inc bought 1.02 million shares as the company's stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 13.57 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $976.34M, up from 12.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $82.71. About 464,528 shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500.

Principal Financial Group Inc, which manages about $107.35 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro (NYSE:PBR) by 32,532 shares to 265,245 shares, valued at $4.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 76,638 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.59M shares, and cut its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold PLD shares while 199 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 581.17 million shares or 0.23% more from 579.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 9,581 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life Ins accumulated 32,637 shares. Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv owns 299,242 shares. Howe Rusling accumulated 16,896 shares. Northern Corporation holds 0.19% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 10.85M shares. Aew Capital Mgmt LP owns 1.53 million shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 8,620 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability Company reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Valley National Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 41 shares. Kbc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 541,696 shares. Argent Trust owns 5,430 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital Mngmt holds 239 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Limited Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Presima has invested 12.46% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). 23,942 were accumulated by Bahl & Gaynor Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc, which manages about $186.05M and $139.05M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,400 shares to 2,030 shares, valued at $492,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 6,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,084 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I (NYSE:TPL).

