First Ctzns Bancshares N (FCNCA) Shareholder Wells Fargo & Company Has Increased Its Holding by $1.54 Million; Hutchinson Capital Management Has Raised Holding in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by $302,064

Wells Fargo & Company increased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company bought 3,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 148,415 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.43 million, up from 144,627 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $5.65 during the last trading session, reaching $450.1. About 4,440 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 10/04/2018 – WI LayoffNotices: Notice First Citizens Bank 2018040901; 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP BUYS BACK ALL KS SHRS OWNED BY FIRST CITIZENS; 27/03/2018 – HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP INC – OTHER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT WILL REMAIN CONFIDENTIAL; 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 6,293 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 320,439 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.48M, up from 314,146 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $199.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $45.19. About 1.49 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 12/03/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: EXCLUSIVE: Information Technology contractors at Wells Fargo are being furloughed as the bank looks to trim; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN DUKE SAYS RETURN ON EQUITY CAN BE IMPROVED; 12/04/2018 – Allegion Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Eight Cmbs Classes Of Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44, Series 2018-C44; 09/04/2018 – TPI Completes Debt Refinancing with a New $150 million, 5-Year Revolving Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – US Ecology at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Reaches $480 Million Settlement in Class-Action Suit; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Waste Management; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo executives and board brace for protests at annual meeting; 12/04/2018 – @verrone_chris says that as big bank earnings kick off tomorrow, $JPM and $WFC are the names to buy right now

Hutchinson Capital Management, which manages about $552.86M and $332.14M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novo (NYSE:NVO) by 172,165 shares to 201,997 shares, valued at $10.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 425 were reported by Td Mngmt Ltd Llc. Walter & Keenan Fincl Consulting Mi Adv has invested 1.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Foster And Motley stated it has 0.47% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ims Management owns 19,829 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Waters Parkerson And Ltd Llc, Louisiana-based fund reported 59,778 shares. Martin Com Tn invested in 36,435 shares. Fayez Sarofim Company has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Quantbot Tech Lp owns 30,813 shares. Invest Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 88,244 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Lee Danner And Bass Incorporated holds 94,061 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 0.54% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 3.92 million shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation reported 0.3% stake. Tompkins Financial has 0.08% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,781 shares. Kbc Gru Nv accumulated 965,813 shares. Moreover, Confluence Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has 0.19% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 7,905 shares.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $335.83B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Five9 Inc (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 181,861 shares to 710,564 shares, valued at $37.54 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 342,432 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.26M shares, and cut its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold FCNCA shares while 52 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 5.42 million shares or 2.89% more from 5.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Cardinal Capital Mgmt stated it has 498 shares. Huber Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.14% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) for 26,491 shares. Palladium Prtn Llc reported 1,550 shares. Ent Financial Ser Corp has 0% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Blackrock Inc has 370,658 shares. Brinker Capital stated it has 3,337 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 51 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc reported 790 shares. Utd Ser Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 3,912 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Citizens Comml Bank And Trust reported 96,169 shares. Kepos Lp holds 2,028 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Captrust Financial holds 0.01% or 458 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.01% invested in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 sales for $3.37 million activity. HOLDING FRANK B JR also bought $19,980 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) shares. 2 shares were bought by NIX CRAIG L, worth $880. 2,250 shares valued at $843,750 were bought by Holding Olivia Britton on Monday, June 17.