First Ctzns Bancshares N (FCNCA) Holder Morgan Stanley Has Raised Its Position by $503,866; As Union Pacific (UNP) Valuation Rose, First Interstate Bank Has Lifted Holding

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N (FCNCA) by 114.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Stanley bought 1,238 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.58% . The institutional investor held 2,315 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $943,000, up from 1,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Stanley who had been investing in First Ctzns Bancshares Inc N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $445.04. About 35,399 shares traded. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) has risen 13.45% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCNCA News: 27/03/2018 HomeBancorp, Inc. Shareholders Approve Proposed Merger With First Citizens Bank FCNCA; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP, HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 01/05/2018 – First Citizens Bank Completes Merger With Homebancorp, Homebanc; 19/04/2018 – Unity FI Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank; 02/05/2018 – Fourth Annual First Citizens Bank Small Business Forecast Shows U.S. Small Business Owners Positive About 2018, Less Certain Ab; 25/04/2018 – FIRST CITIZENS 1Q EPS $8.35; 27/03/2018 – FIRST-CITIZENS BANK SAYS MERGER WITH HOMEBANCORP INC IS EXPECTED TO BECOME EFFECTIVE ON APRIL 30, 2018; 16/05/2018 – KS BANCORP – UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT, FIRST CITIZENS HAS AGREED TO VOLUNTARY DISMISSAL OF ITS LAWSUIT BEFORE NORTH CAROLINA BUSINESS COURT; 27/03/2018 – HOMEBANCORP HOLDERS APPROVE MERGER WITH FIRST CITIZENS BANK; 19/04/2018 – Unity Fl Solutions Gets Smart With First Citizens Bank

First Interstate Bank increased its stake in Union Pacific Corp (UNP) by 8.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Interstate Bank bought 3,379 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 45,030 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.53M, up from 41,651 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Interstate Bank who had been investing in Union Pacific Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 15/05/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO SAYS MAJOR SERVICE METRICS IMPROVING; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES 2018 PRODUCTIVITY LESS THAN $300-350M GOAL; 05/03/2018 UNION PACIFIC TO INVEST $450M IN TEXAS TRANSPORTATION IN 2018; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 225 LOCOMOTIVES IN STORAGE; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/15/2018 05:42 AM; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Forsta AP-Fonden Adds Union Pacific, Exits Enbridge Inc: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern beats on revenue, still working to fix service; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM

First Interstate Bank, which manages about $448.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 23,990 shares to 92,083 shares, valued at $9.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,694 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 115,063 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKB).

Since March 22, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.35 million activity. On Friday, June 14 HOLDING FRANK B JR bought $74,110 worth of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) or 200 shares. Shares for $843,750 were bought by Holding Olivia Britton. 25 shares were bought by DURHAM HAROLD LEE JR, worth $9,875 on Friday, March 22.

Morgan Stanley, which manages about $60.09 billion and $353.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 80,482 shares to 22,999 shares, valued at $156,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (EZA) by 70,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,046 shares, and cut its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB).