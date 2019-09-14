First Community (FCCO) Trades at $19.53 After Triangle; Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) Covered By 0 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Sonic Automotive has $3000 highest and $1000 lowest target. $23.50’s average target is -23.70% below currents $30.8 stock price. Sonic Automotive had 10 analyst reports since April 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 10 report. Bank of America downgraded the shares of SAH in report on Thursday, August 15 to “Neutral” rating. See Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $23.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Upgrade

15/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26.0000 New Target: $29.0000 Downgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Underweight Old Target: $18.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Buckingham Research New Target: $15.0000 20.0000

05/06/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Stephens \U0026 Co. New Target: $19.0000 30.0000

21/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

06/05/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Morgan Stanley New Target: $10.0000 18.0000

26/04/2019 Broker: Inc. Common Stock Rating: Bank Of America

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

First Community Corporation (FCCO) formed triangle with $20.12 target or 3.00% above today’s $19.53 share price. First Community Corporation (FCCO) has $144.45 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $19.53. About 6,647 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 22.32% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR

The stock decreased 2.96% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $30.8. About 339,405 shares traded or 13.69% up from the average. Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) has risen 38.20% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SAH News: 03/05/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – LONE STAR FORD WAS ACQUIRED FOR AN UNDISCLOSED AMOUNT EFFECTIVE MAY 1, 2018; 29/05/2018 – Sonic Automotive Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive Short-Interest Ratio Rises 105% to 23 Days; 14/03/2018 Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 26C, EST. 25C; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $2.4 BLN VS $2.29 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Sonic Automotive May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 10/05/2018 – EchoPark Automotive Now Offers Ally GAP Coverage and Vehicle Service Contracts; 26/04/2018 – SONIC AUTOMOTIVE 1Q ADJ EPS 26C; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sonic Automotive Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SAH)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold Sonic Automotive, Inc. shares while 33 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 25.60 million shares or 1.16% less from 25.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 86,008 are owned by Wells Fargo Mn. Mutual Of America Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 861 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System holds 37,501 shares. Pennsylvania-based Sei Invests has invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). Rmb Management Llc holds 26,000 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Management Ltd Liability Com holds 81,676 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 161,154 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0% or 148,180 shares. Moreover, Tci Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) for 47 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 26,927 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Commerce Ltd owns 131,900 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The accumulated 15,999 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH). State Street holds 0% or 918,753 shares in its portfolio. C M Bidwell And Assoc reported 1,615 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings.

Sonic Automotive, Inc. operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.33 billion. It operates in two divisions, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. It has a 12.54 P/E ratio. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, maker warranty repairs, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

Analysts await First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FCCO’s profit will be $2.59M for 13.95 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by First Community Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.