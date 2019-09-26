First Community (FCCO) Trades at $19.51 After Triangle; Forty Seven (FTSV) Shorts Down By 4.8%

Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV) had a decrease of 4.8% in short interest. FTSV’s SI was 1.82 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.8% from 1.91 million shares previously. With 226,200 avg volume, 8 days are for Forty Seven Inc (NASDAQ:FTSV)’s short sellers to cover FTSV’s short positions. The SI to Forty Seven Inc’s float is 13.52%. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $6.85. About 114,888 shares traded. Forty Seven, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTSV) has declined 45.86% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.86% the S&P500.

Forty Seven Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to activate macrophages for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $289.17 million. It is developing 5F9, a humanized IgG4 subclass monoclonal antibody against CD47 that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials used for the treatment of cancer; and FSI-189, an antibody that binds to SIRPa for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as CD47 Sciences, Inc.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $14,792 activity. $14,792 worth of First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) was bought by Sosebee Jane S.