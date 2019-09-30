First Community (FCCO) Trades at $19.01 After Triangle; Harber Asset Management Lifted By $1.59 Million Its Ebay (EBAY) Stake

Harber Asset Management Llc increased Ebay Inc (EBAY) stake by 14.13% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Harber Asset Management Llc acquired 40,887 shares as Ebay Inc (EBAY)’s stock rose 8.97%. The Harber Asset Management Llc holds 330,204 shares with $13.04M value, up from 289,317 last quarter. Ebay Inc now has $32.18B valuation. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 9.01M shares traded or 24.33% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 09/05/2018 – EBAY PLANS TO RELAUNCH EBAY INDIA WITH A DIFFERENTIATED OFFER; 25/04/2018 – EBay: StubHub Drove Rev of $232 M, Up 9% on Both an As-Reported Basis and FX-Neutral Basis; 09/05/2018 – EBAY TO END ITS RELATIONSHIP WITH FLIPKART AFTER DEAL; 01/05/2018 – The Scottish Sun: EXCLUSIVE: eBay openly selling magnet tools shoplifters use to remove security tags from clothes for as; 20/03/2018 – EBay Says Marketplaces Face `Serious Threat’ From EU Tax Changes; 06/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: eBay logistics partner expands to massive building near CVG; 27/03/2018 – The New York Yankees Are Back on Top in StubHub’s Second Annual Major League Baseball Preview; 01/05/2018 – OfferUp went head to head with Craigslist to build a following. Now it’s going after eBay to build a business:; 21/05/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: BREAKING: A Campbell-based eBay spinoff’s value is about to go from $150 million to $1.68; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016

First Community Corporation (FCCO) formed triangle with $19.96 target or 5.00% above today's $19.01 share price. First Community Corporation (FCCO) has $140.61 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $19.01. About 8,197 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 22.32% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.96, from 1.92 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 12 investors sold First Community Corporation shares while 12 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 16 raised stakes. 3.11 million shares or 13.94% less from 3.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Salzhauer Michael holds 0.12% or 13,500 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) for 591,718 shares. Pinnacle Ltd Company invested in 0% or 59,375 shares. 34,580 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Stifel has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Fincl Bank Of America Corporation De reported 0% stake. 30,873 are held by Acadian Asset Management Lc. Jacobs Asset Management Lc invested in 179,029 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 10 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Northern invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Weiss Asset Management Limited Partnership invested in 13,700 shares. Twin Tree Lp stated it has 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Vanguard Gru Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Geode Capital Management Limited Liability Com owns 77,635 shares.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $14,792 activity. Another trade for 825 shares valued at $14,792 was made by Sosebee Jane S on Friday, June 14.

Analysts await First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FCCO’s profit will be $2.59 million for 13.58 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by First Community Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Harber Asset Management Llc decreased Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) stake by 10,822 shares to 99,020 valued at $7.53 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Luxfer Holdings Plc stake by 24,314 shares and now owns 237,786 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Profund Advsrs Lc invested 0.46% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Kingstown Cap Mngmt LP holds 10.79% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) or 1.50 million shares. Tru Of Vermont invested 0.05% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Ltd Llc reported 2.66 million shares stake. Fiduciary Management Inc Wi accumulated 12.06 million shares. Calamos Advsr Llc has 183,836 shares. Covington Capital has invested 0.05% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Brown Brothers Harriman Company reported 0.01% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 933,844 shares or 0% of the stock. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems holds 0.14% or 1.36 million shares. Macroview Mgmt Limited accumulated 87 shares. Horizon Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 6,298 shares in its portfolio. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.04% or 61,718 shares. Olstein Management Limited Partnership has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Reilly Fin Limited Liability Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Among 14 analysts covering eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. eBay has $4900 highest and $34.5000 lowest target. $43.71’s average target is 13.92% above currents $38.37 stock price. eBay had 19 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, July 18 by Citigroup. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Wednesday, April 24. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $4700 target in Monday, July 29 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained the shares of EBAY in report on Thursday, July 18 with “Hold” rating. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Canaccord Genuity.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $232,736 activity. $232,736 worth of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) was bought by MURPHY MATTHEW J.

