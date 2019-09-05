First Community (FCCO) Trades at $18.21 After Triangle; American Vanguard Has 1.56 Sentiment

American Vanguard Corp (AVD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.44, from 2 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 61 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 39 sold and decreased their stakes in American Vanguard Corp. The investment managers in our database now own: 22.68 million shares, down from 22.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding American Vanguard Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 32 Increased: 39 New Position: 22.

First Community Corporation (FCCO) formed triangle with $19.30 target or 6.00% above today’s $18.21 share price. First Community Corporation (FCCO) has $134.69 million valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 51 shares traded. First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) has declined 22.32% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.32% the S&P500. Some Historical FCCO News: 17/04/2018 First Community Solar Plus Storage Project in Massachusetts Dedicated Today; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCT); 10/05/2018 – PG&E Signs on First Community Solar Project for Regional Renewable Choice Program; 18/04/2018 – First Community (SC) 1Q EPS 35c; 24/04/2018 – The New Home Company Announces Model Home Grand Opening for First Community in San Diego; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Community Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FCCO); 10/05/2018 – ForeFront Power to Develop First Community Solar Project for PG&E’s Regional Renewable Choice Program; 18/04/2018 – FIRST COMMUNITY CORP FCCO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.10/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.09, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold First Community Corporation shares while 11 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 3.61 million shares or 0.16% less from 3.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinnacle Ltd Liability reported 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Northern Trust Corporation has invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Renaissance Technology Limited Co accumulated 0% or 48,600 shares. 586,550 are held by Manufacturers Life Insurance The. Panagora Asset reported 34,167 shares. Salzhauer Michael accumulated 13,500 shares. Savings Bank Of America Corp De invested 0% in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). California State Teachers Retirement holds 0% or 11,236 shares. Cutler Capital Limited Com reported 0.12% of its portfolio in First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO). Cls Limited Com accumulated 3,791 shares. Ameritas Prtn Inc reported 613 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% or 375,664 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock Inc holds 347,426 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Penn Mgmt Communication Inc reported 0.17% stake.

Analysts await First Community Corporation (NASDAQ:FCCO) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 5.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.37 per share. FCCO’s profit will be $2.59 million for 13.01 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.37 actual earnings per share reported by First Community Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $14,792 activity. Shares for $14,792 were bought by Sosebee Jane S on Friday, June 14.

Cove Street Capital Llc holds 2.06% of its portfolio in American Vanguard Corporation for 978,161 shares. Kestrel Investment Management Corp owns 188,475 shares or 1.5% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lapides Asset Management Llc has 1.26% invested in the company for 193,400 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 1.13% in the stock. National Investment Services Inc Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 32,818 shares.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $449.22 million. The firm makes and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection. It has a 20.89 P/E ratio. American Vanguard Corporation distributes its products through national distribution companies and buying groups or co-operatives; and through sales offices and sales force executives.

The stock increased 1.74% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $14.88. About 5,287 shares traded. American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) has declined 32.80% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AVD News: 28/03/2018 – American Vanguard at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – American Vanguard 1Q EPS 16c; 09/03/2018 American Vanguard Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – American Vanguard 4Q EPS 28c; 23/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – American Vanguard Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN VANGUARD CORP QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE OF $0.16; 21/03/2018 – American Vanguard Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Mar. 28; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Vanguard Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVD)

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $72,960 activity.

More notable recent American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American Vanguard (AVD) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) CEO Eric Wintemute on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Analysts await American Vanguard Corporation (NYSE:AVD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.22 per share. AVD’s profit will be $6.64 million for 16.91 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by American Vanguard Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 100.00% EPS growth.